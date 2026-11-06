Portugal named a new captain after Cristiano Ronaldo ended his 23-year international career on Thursday

Four players were in contention for the armband, with the captaincy decision based on a specific selection criteria

Bernardo Silva paid tribute to Ronaldo on Instagram after the retirement announcement sent shockwaves through football

Portugal have reportedly confirmed Bernardo Silva as the national team's new captain, following Cristiano Ronaldo's retirement from international football on Thursday, November 5.

The selection criteria stipulates that the player with the most caps takes the captaincy.

Portugal have named Bernardo Silva as the new captain of the national team. Photo by Soccrates Images

Source: Getty Images

According to The Touchline, Silva, who has earned 115 appearances for Portugal and scored 14 goals, met that threshold and will now wear the armband for all future fixtures.

Four candidates, one choice

Silva was not the only name in the frame.

Bruno Fernandes, Diego Dalot, and Ruben Dias were also considered for the role before the Real Madrid midfielder emerged as the preferred choice.

The ex-Manchester City player made his debut for Portugal in 2015 and has collected two UEFA Nations League winner's medals, in 2019 and 2025.

Ronaldo's remarkable international record

The captaincy change marks the end of a defining era for Portuguese football.

Ronaldo concluded his international career having scored 146 goals in 234 appearances, figures that stand as world records in men's football.

Over more than two decades in the squad, he led Portugal to their first European Championship title in 2016 and to Nations League victories in 2019 and 2025.

His retirement drew tributes from across the footballing world, with his now newly appointed successor among those to speak out publicly.

Silva pays tribute to Ronaldo

Silva turned to Instagram to honour his long-time international teammate, posting a photograph of the two of them together in Portugal colours, Yahoo Sports reports.

His message captured the respect built up over years of sharing a dressing room.

"It was undoubtedly a great honour and pleasure to have played alongside you for so many years! You are an inspiration to us all. Thank you very much for everything, Cristiano," Silva wrote.

The tribute came before news of his captaincy appointment broke, adding further weight to the moment.

Silva now steps into a role that Ronaldo held for years, with the responsibility of steering a Portugal side that must redefine itself without its greatest ever international goalscorer.

His first match as captain will give fans their first look at a Portugal team navigating life after Ronaldo, a prospect that felt distant for much of a generation of supporters who grew up watching the veteran striker as the centrepiece of the national setup.

Neymar sends touching message to Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported about Neymar’s heartfelt tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal captain announced his international retirement.

Ronaldo ends a 22-year career with 146 goals, three major trophies and Portugal’s all-time appearance record. Neymar’s one-word message, “Lenda” — meaning “legend” — captured the admiration of a football world saying goodbye to a rival and icon.

Source: Legit.ng