The Austrian government has published the categories of third-country nationals who qualify for its Red-White-Red Card residence permit in 2026

It is noteworthy that the Red-White-Red Card is valid for 24 months and ties the holder to a fixed employer named in the application

Qualified workers, start-up founders, and graduates of Austrian universities are among those who may be eligible for this residence permit

Austria has released the full list of seven categories of foreign nationals from outside the European Union who can apply for a Red-White-Red Card, the country's primary residence and work permit for non-EEA citizens planning to settle there long-term.

The information was published by the Austrian government and covers those intending to stay beyond six months.

Austria names 7 categories of foreigners who may qualify for a residence permit. Photo Credit: Thomas Kronsteiner

Source: Getty Images

Third-country nationals who plan to remain for up to six months require only a visa, while those staying for 90 days or fewer within any 180-day period may not need a visa at all, depending on their nationality.

What the Austrian Red-White-Red Card covers

The Red-White-Red Card is issued for 24 months and grants the holder the right to live and work in Austria under a fixed-term arrangement, tied to the specific employer listed in the application.

Family members of card holders can apply separately for a Red-White-Red Card Plus through the family reunification process.

7 categories eligible for the Red-White-Red Card

According to the Austrian government's official migration portal, applicants may qualify if they fall into one of the following groups:

1. Very Highly Qualified Workers.

2. Skilled Workers in Shortage Occupations.

3. Other Key Workers.

4. Graduates of Austrian Universities and Colleges of Higher Education.

5. Regular Workers in Tourism, Agriculture and Forestry.

6. Self-employed Key Workers.

7. Start-up Founders.

Each category comes with its own set of conditions that applicants must meet before a card is granted. The government advised prospective applicants to review the specific criteria attached to whichever category applies to their situation before submitting an application.

Austria's points-based system for immigration, anchored by the Red-White-Red Card, is designed to attract skilled labour from outside the EU while giving employers a clear framework for sponsoring foreign workers.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Austria had listed 64 jobs that are in high demand for foreign workers in 2026.

Getting Austrian citizenship after 6 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Austria had explained how foreigners can qualify for citizenship after six years instead of 10 years.

According to the official Austrian government guidance, legal residence means the applicant must be officially authorised to live in Austria, not merely present in the country.

The six years must be continuous and documented.

Source: Legit.ng