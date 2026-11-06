A Federal High Court in Lagos granted actress and 2027 AAC governorship candidate, Doris Ogala, bail in the sum of N30m with strict conditions attached

Justice Akintayo Aluko raised concerns about Ogala's conduct during a previous court sitting and her social media activity targeting witnesses

The prosecution presented pictorial evidence challenging Ogala's claim that ill health kept her away from earlier court proceedings

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has granted Nollywood actress and the 2027 Abia governorship candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Doris Ogala, bail worth N30 million, with two sureties required to provide the same amount, as her cyberstalking trial involving Pastor Chris Okafor continues.

Justice Akintayo Aluko delivered the ruling on Friday, 2026, ordering Ogala to surrender her international passport to the court registrar and barring her from posting any electronic content that could intimidate or harass prosecution witnesses.

Court grants N50m bail to Doris Ogala, actress and AAC governorship candidate in Abia Photo Credit: @strongrex7

Source: Instagram

Ogala: Conditions and conduct that shaped the ruling

In his decision, Justice Aluko said the court had to weigh Ogala's constitutional right to freedom against the need to protect witnesses and maintain the integrity of the ongoing trial. He specifically flagged her behaviour during proceedings on October 28, 2026, which he said forced an emergency adjournment of 10 cases. While the judge noted she had since apologised, he also expressed concern that her active social media presence could be used to pressure or intimidate those set to testify against her.

The Punch reported that Justice Aluko also directed Ogala to enter into a recognisance on oath, binding her to good behaviour both inside and around the court premises for the entire duration of the trial.

Ogala had filed her bail application on October 27, 2026, citing Section 35(5) of the Constitution alongside Sections 158 and 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Ogala's case: Prosecution and defence arguments

The prosecution opposed bail, pointing to two earlier absences from court — on April 23 and June 9, 2026 — which Ogala attributed to ill health. Prosecutors countered by producing photographs that allegedly showed her attending political gatherings, campaigns, and public protests during those same periods. They also warned that because the charges relate to using social media to distribute materials central to the case, releasing her without restrictions could risk witness interference.

The defence argued that the charges were bailable and that their client posed no risk of re-offending, fleeing trial or approaching witnesses. Her legal team also told the court that any absence from earlier sittings was genuine and health-related, adding that bail would allow her to prepare her defence and continue her stated political ambitions, including a governorship bid.

Justice Aluko, drawing on Section 162 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and the Supreme Court's ruling in Suleiman's case, concluded that bail should be granted in the interest of justice.

The bail conditions require that one of the two sureties either owns registered property in Lagos State or holds a senior position in Ogala's political party, or is otherwise a person of recognised standing. Both sureties must live within the court's jurisdiction, provide tax clearance certificates for the past three years, and submit two passport photographs each. The court registrar is to verify all submitted documentation before Ogala can be released from custody.

Doris Ogala granted N50 million bail in defamation suit Photo Credit: @strongrex7

Source: Twitter

Doris Ogala challenges Abia's N150m advertising permit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Doris Ogala openly defied Abia state's new ₦150 million campaign advertising permit requirement.

Ogala visited the agency behind the directive and challenged officials to remove her billboards if she refused to pay the fee.

The Abia State Structures for Signages and Advertising Agency defended the policy, saying all political parties were invited to a stakeholders' meeting before the announcement.

Source: Legit.ng