Qatar's labour law explicitly prohibits employers and recruiters from charging any recruitment-related fees to workers

The ban is enshrined in Article 34, which applies to all recruitment activities carried out in Qatar

Workers seeking jobs in Qatar should be aware of their rights under the country's fee-free recruitment rules

Qatar has banned the charging of recruitment fees or any related costs to workers, under a provision of its labour regulations.

Article 34 of Qatar's labour law makes it illegal for any employer, recruiter, or agency operating in the country to demand payment from workers in connection with securing employment.

Qatar enforces its recruitment fee ban, ensuring migrant workers secure jobs without paying illegal hiring charges. Photo credit: AlZayyat/Getty

Source: Getty Images

The prohibition covers all forms of recruitment-related charges, not only upfront fees.

Qatar's ban on recruitment fees

The rule is designed to protect workers, particularly migrant workers, from being exploited at the point of hiring. Across many parts of the world, job seekers are frequently asked to pay fees to agencies or middlemen before they can access employment opportunities abroad. Qatar's law directly addresses this practice by making such charges unlawful within its jurisdiction.

The provision applies broadly to the recruitment process, meaning any costs tied to placing a worker into a job in Qatar cannot lawfully be passed on to the worker. Employers and recruitment agencies are expected to bear these costs themselves.

What workers travelling to Qatar should know

Nigerians and other African workers who receive job offers in Qatar should be aware that any agent or recruiter asking them to pay fees before travelling or starting work may be acting in breach of Qatari law.

Workers who encounter such demands are advised to treat them as a warning sign and to seek clarification from official channels before making any payment.

Qatar has in recent years come under international attention over the treatment of migrant workers, and the government has introduced a series of labour reforms aimed at strengthening protections. The ban on recruitment fees under Article 34 forms part of that broader framework.

Qatar lists 3 documents private sector workers need

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has outlined the exact paperwork private sector employees must produce before they can bring relatives into the country on a Family Residence Visa. According to Qatar's official guidance, workers in the private sector are required to present three specific documents as part of the application process.

Source: Legit.ng