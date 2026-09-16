The UAE has outlined 8 categories of foreigners who can obtain a Golden Visa under its rare specialisations and exceptional talent category

The Golden Visa grants long-term residency to foreign nationals, allowing them to live, work, or study in the UAE with exclusive benefits

The list includes doctors, scientists, athletes, PhD holders, and specialists in priority scientific and engineering fields

The United Arab Emirates has published a list of eight groups of foreigners who are eligible for its Golden Visa under the rare specialisations and exceptional talent category.

The UAE describes the Golden Visa as a long-term residence visa that allows foreign nationals to live, work, or study in the country while enjoying a range of exclusive benefits.

UAE announces 8 groups eligible for Golden Visa. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Antonio Masiello/Kryssia Campos

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for the UAE Golden Visa?

The following eight groups of people are eligible under this category:

1. Doctors — Medical professionals who meet the UAE's qualification standards

2. Scientists — Researchers and academics with recognised contributions to their fields

3. Inventors — Those who have developed or patented original innovations

4. Creatives in culture and arts — Artists, performers, and cultural practitioners with distinguished portfolios

5. Executives — Senior professionals with a track record of leadership in their respective industries 6. Athletes — Sportspeople who have achieved recognised excellence in their discipline

7. PhD holders — Individuals who hold doctoral qualifications from accredited institutions

8. Specialists in priority scientific and engineering fields — Experts in areas identified by the UAE as strategically important

What the UAE Golden Visa offers

The Golden Visa is positioned as one of the UAE's flagship programmes for attracting global talent. Unlike standard residency permits, it provides long-term security, removing the need for periodic renewals that typically burden foreign workers in the region.

The rare specialisations category is one of several pathways through which the visa can be obtained, with the UAE using it specifically to draw highly skilled individuals whose expertise aligns with the country's development priorities.

UAE announces financial requirements for residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had outlined the minimum monthly income foreigners are required to earn when applying for a residency permit in the country.

The published financial requirement differs based on an applicant’s accommodation arrangement, with separate income thresholds for foreigners whose employers provide housing and those who make their own accommodation arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng