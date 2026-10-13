The Dubai government published the categories of foreign nationals who qualify for its 10-year Golden Visa residency programme

The Golden Visa covers property owners, entrepreneurs, and those who have invested significant capital in the UAE

Talented individuals and humanitarian workers are among those who can apply for the long-term residency status

The Dubai government has outlined four categories of foreign nationals who are eligible to apply for its Golden Visa, a long-term residency permit that grants holders the right to live in the UAE for up to 10 years.

The information was published by Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and is available on the official Invest in Dubai portal.

Dubai outlines four routes for foreigners seeking its 10-year Golden Visa. Photo credit: Karim Sahib

Source: Getty Images

The visa is designed to attract high-value residents and skilled professionals to the emirate.

Who qualifies for Dubai Golden Visa?

The Dubai government listed the following four categories of people eligible for the 10-year residency:

1. Investors, including property owners and those who have committed significant capital to the UAE economy.

2. Entrepreneurs who are building or running businesses in the country.

3. Talented individuals, including those with exceptional skills in their chosen fields.

4. Humanitarian workers who have made outstanding contributions to charitable or welfare causes.

Beyond these four primary groups, the Dubai government noted that specialist workers across a range of professional fields and recent graduates who performed at an elite level in their studies can also apply for the Golden Visa.

How Dubai Golden Visa works

The Golden Visa is a long-term residency scheme, not a citizenship programme. It allows eligible foreigners to reside in the UAE for a renewable period of 10 years, giving holders greater stability compared to standard short-term work or visit visas.

Applicants are encouraged to visit the website of Dubai's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs for full details on the supporting documents, financial thresholds, and procedures required under each category before submitting an application.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Dubai had listed five conditions that foreigners must meet to be eligible for a retirement visa.

Age requirement for Dubai retirement visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Dubai had set its age requirement for foreigners seeking its retirement visa.

According to the official Invest in Dubai portal, applicants who meet the age requirement must also satisfy at least one financial condition: owning property in Dubai, having a sufficient regular income, or holding enough savings to support themselves during their stay.

The visa is designed to attract older foreign nationals who want access to the lifestyle and infrastructure Dubai provides.

Source: Legit.ng