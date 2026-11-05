UK Publishes Official Cost of 10-Year Standard Visitor Visa for Applicants
- The UK government published the official fee for its 10-year Standard Visitor visa, giving long-term travellers a fixed cost to plan around
- Applicants who visit the UK regularly can choose the long-term visa option instead of reapplying for a standard visa each time they travel
- The UK also allows some nationalities to visit without a visa or to use an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of going through the full application process
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The UK government has published the official cost of its 10-year Standard Visitor visa, confirming that applicants who travel to the United Kingdom regularly can secure a decade of access for £1,128 (approximately ₦2,340,672), according to guidance on the official UK government website.
The 10-year visa allows holders to visit the UK for up to six months per trip, removing the need to reapply before each journey.
It is offered as an alternative to the standard single-entry visitor visa, which is aimed at those who travel to the UK less frequently.
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How to apply for a UK Standard Visitor visa
All applicants, whether for the standard or the long-term option, must apply online before travelling and book an appointment at a visa application centre.
The UK government states that applications can be submitted no earlier than three months before the intended travel date.
Applicants are required to meet the eligibility requirements for a Standard Visitor visa and must only carry out activities that are permitted under that visa category.
The government has not listed specific permitted activities within the fee guidance, but these are detailed separately in the visitor visa eligibility rules.
UK Standard Visitor visa: Not everyone needs it
Depending on nationality, some travellers are not required to obtain a Standard Visitor visa at all.
Those in this category will either need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which grants entry for up to six months, or they can enter the UK for up to six months without requiring a visa or an ETA.
The ETA is a lighter digital permission that does not carry the same application requirements as a full visa but still needs to be obtained before travel for eligible nationals.
For those who do require a visa, the choice between the standard and the 10-year long-term option depends largely on how often the applicant intends to visit the UK.
Frequent travellers may find the long-term visa more cost-effective over time, as it eliminates repeat application fees and processing periods across multiple trips.
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK listed three long-term visas for people who travel regularly.
How to visit UK without visa
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on how to visit the UK without a visa.
An approved ETA permits eligible visitors to enter the UK for up to six months at a time for tourism and other permitted activities.
The authorisation costs £20 and is valid for two years from the date of approval, or until the holder's passport expires, whichever happens first.
Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng