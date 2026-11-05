The UK government published the official fee for its 10-year Standard Visitor visa, giving long-term travellers a fixed cost to plan around

Applicants who visit the UK regularly can choose the long-term visa option instead of reapplying for a standard visa each time they travel

The UK also allows some nationalities to visit without a visa or to use an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of going through the full application process

The UK government has published the official cost of its 10-year Standard Visitor visa, confirming that applicants who travel to the United Kingdom regularly can secure a decade of access for £1,128 (approximately ₦2,340,672), according to guidance on the official UK government website.

The 10-year visa allows holders to visit the UK for up to six months per trip, removing the need to reapply before each journey.

The UK confirms the official fee for its 10-year multiple-entry visitor visa. Photo credit: WPA Pool, BanarTABS

Source: Getty Images

It is offered as an alternative to the standard single-entry visitor visa, which is aimed at those who travel to the UK less frequently.

How to apply for a UK Standard Visitor visa

All applicants, whether for the standard or the long-term option, must apply online before travelling and book an appointment at a visa application centre.

The UK government states that applications can be submitted no earlier than three months before the intended travel date.

Applicants are required to meet the eligibility requirements for a Standard Visitor visa and must only carry out activities that are permitted under that visa category.

The government has not listed specific permitted activities within the fee guidance, but these are detailed separately in the visitor visa eligibility rules.

UK Standard Visitor visa: Not everyone needs it

Depending on nationality, some travellers are not required to obtain a Standard Visitor visa at all.

Those in this category will either need to apply for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which grants entry for up to six months, or they can enter the UK for up to six months without requiring a visa or an ETA.

The ETA is a lighter digital permission that does not carry the same application requirements as a full visa but still needs to be obtained before travel for eligible nationals.

For those who do require a visa, the choice between the standard and the 10-year long-term option depends largely on how often the applicant intends to visit the UK.

Frequent travellers may find the long-term visa more cost-effective over time, as it eliminates repeat application fees and processing periods across multiple trips.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK listed three long-term visas for people who travel regularly.

How to visit UK without visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on how to visit the UK without a visa.

An approved ETA permits eligible visitors to enter the UK for up to six months at a time for tourism and other permitted activities.

The authorisation costs £20 and is valid for two years from the date of approval, or until the holder's passport expires, whichever happens first.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng