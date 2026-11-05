Paris Jackson has asked a Los Angeles court to order the release of $600 million from her late father's estate into a family trust

The 28-year-old claimed the trust has remained unfunded for more than 17 years, despite the estate generating billions of dollars

Michael Jackson's estate has pushed back against her claims, citing unresolved tax disputes

American singer and model Paris Jackson has taken another legal step in a dispute over her late father Michael Jackson's fortune, asking a court to release $600 million for a family trust.

According to court documents filed on October 29 and reviewed by PEOPLE, the actress wants a Los Angeles judge to order a partial transfer of the estate's assets into the Michael Jackson Family Trust, reports The People.

Paris Jackson wants a Los Angeles court to order the release of $600 million for the family trust. Photos: @thepeople.

Source: Instagram

The trust was established to provide for Michael's three children: Prince, 29, Paris, 28, and Bigi, 24.

However, Paris claims that more than 17 years after the King of Pop's death in 2009, the trust has still not received its intended funding.

“More than seventeen years after his passing, Michael Jackson’s family trust remains unfunded,” the petition stated.

Why Paris wants $600 million released

Paris' legal team argues that the estate has generated substantial revenue from business transactions, including the sale of its stake in EMI Music Publishing, Neverland Ranch and a 2023 deal with Sony, reports TMZ.

The petition claims these transactions generated more than $1 billion in cash before taxes and expenses.

It also cites an estate accounting showing approximately $850 million in cash and cash-equivalent assets as of December 2024.

Based on potential liabilities, Paris believes about $600 million could be made available for the family trust.

Michael Jackson's estate responds

The estate has rejected Paris' allegations, arguing that outstanding legal matters, including a dispute with the Internal Revenue Service over $700 million in taxes and penalties, must be resolved before the trusts can be fully funded.

It also denied withholding beneficiaries' payments, describing the allegation as “a complete fabrication”.

The estate said more than $200 million had already been distributed for the children's benefit.

Paris' spokesperson, however, accused the executors of failing to fulfil their responsibilities.

Paris Jackson says that more than 17 years after his dad's death in 2009, the trust has still not received its intended funding. Photos: @thepeople/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Michael Jackson's moonwalk hat up for auction

Legit.ng reported that the sale took place at the Hotel Drouot in Paris. The black fedora was expected to fetch between 60,000 and 100,000 euros ($64,000-$107,000).

Though it is the star among some 200 items of rock memorabilia, organiser Arthur Perault of the Artpeges gallery admitted that valuations for Jackson items had fallen lately due to "the sale of fakes and the accusations against him".

Source: Legit.ng