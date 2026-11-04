The Embassy of Japan in Nigeria published the requirements for applying for a Japanese passport, covering both five-year and 10-year options

Japan set an official minimum age requirement that determines which passport type an applicant in Nigeria can obtain

The embassy made two separate application forms available depending on the passport duration being sought

The Embassy of Japan in Nigeria has published the requirements for applying for a Japanese passport, including a minimum age condition that determines whether an applicant qualifies for a 10-year passport.

According to the embassy's official guidance, posted on September 24, 2025, applicants must be at least 18 years old to be eligible for a 10-year passport.

Japan outlines age rules for people seeking a 10-year Japanese passport. Photo credit: Pool, Twenty47studio

Source: Getty Images

Those who are 17 or younger can only apply for a five-year passport.

Japanese passport: What applicants need to know

The first requirement on the embassy's list is a completed Japan passport application form. Two versions of the form exist: one for the five-year passport and another for the 10-year passport. The embassy made both forms available for download on its website.

The age distinction is a firm condition, not a guideline. Minors under 17 have no option to apply for the longer-validity document regardless of other circumstances.

Japanese passport: How to apply

Applicants based in Nigeria can access the relevant forms directly through the Embassy of Japan in Nigeria's official website, where the full list of requirements is also published.

Nigerians planning to travel to Japan or those with Japanese citizenship residing in Nigeria are encouraged to confirm all documentation requirements before submitting an application, as incomplete forms could delay processing.

Legit.ng reported that Japan named eight countries whose citizens can enter the country with an ePassport instead of a visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Japan listed three countries eligible for entry with machine-readable passport instead of a visa.

Japan's new entry requirement for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Japan approved a new entry requirement for foreigners without visas.

The Immigration Services Agency of Japan confirmed that the legislation was passed at the 221st Extraordinary Session of the Diet on May 29, 2026 and officially promulgated on June 5, 2026 as Act No. 32 of 2026.

The centrepiece of the amended law is the establishment of JESTA, the Electronic System for Travel Authorisation.

Source: Legit.ng