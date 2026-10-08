Italy published an official list of countries whose citizens can enter the country using a biometric passport instead of a visa

Seven countries made the list, spanning the Balkans and Eastern Europe, with a specific condition tied to passport type

The waiver does not cover citizens of these countries who do not hold biometric passports and must still obtain a visa

Italy has officially named seven countries whose citizens may enter without a visa, provided they hold a biometric passport.

The Italian government's website states: "For the citizens of Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia and Ukraine, the visa waiver applies only to the holders of biometric passports."

Italy: 7 countries whose citizens can enter the country with biometric passport. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SOPA Images/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Italy's biometric passport entry

The full list of qualifying countries is as follows:

1. Albania

2. Bosnia and Herzegovina

3. North Macedonia

4. Moldova

5. Montenegro

6. Serbia

7. Ukraine

All seven nations are located in the Balkans or Eastern Europe. The visa waiver is not a blanket exemption for all passport holders from these countries; it applies strictly to those carrying biometric passports. Citizens travelling on older, non-biometric documents remain subject to standard visa requirements and must apply through the appropriate channels before travelling to Italy.

What the biometric passport condition means

A biometric passport, sometimes called an e-passport, contains an embedded electronic chip that stores the holder's personal data and facial image. Many countries have issued them as a standard form of travel document in recent years, but not every citizen will automatically hold one, particularly in regions where passport renewals have been delayed or where older-format documents remain in circulation.

For nationals of the seven listed countries, confirming their passport type before making travel plans to Italy is essential. Holding citizenship alone does not guarantee visa-free access; the travel document itself must meet the biometric requirement set out by Italian authorities.

Japan names 8 nations eligible for ePassport entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Japan had published the names of eight countries whose citizens can enter the country using a qualifying ePassport instead of obtaining a visa before travelling.

The arrangement applies to nationals of Montenegro, Peru, Paraguay, Panama, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand and Serbia, provided their ePassports meet the required International Civil Aviation Organisation standards.

Source: Legit.ng