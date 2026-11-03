The US Department of Justice named two Nigerian lawful permanent residents among dozens of foreign nationals charged with election-related offences

The charges include voting by non-citizens, falsely claiming US citizenship, and submitting fraudulent voter registration applications across multiple states

Attorney General Todd Blanche said the announcement marked the largest surge in voter-fraud arrests since President Donald Trump returned to office

The United States Department of Justice has charged two Nigerian nationals alongside dozens of other foreign nationals with offences related to illegal voting and fraudulent voter registration in federal elections.

The department announced the charges on Monday, naming 63 individuals in total. The offences listed include voting by non-US citizens, falsely claiming American citizenship to register or vote, and filing fraudulent voter registration applications.

US charges two Nigerians, other foreign nationals for illegal voting Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

The two Nigerians identified in the announcement are Mohammed Omar Hassan, 61, and Michael Agah, 74, both described as lawful permanent residents of the United States.

Charges against the two Nigerians

Hassan was charged in the Southern District of Texas specifically with voting by a non-US citizen. Agah faces two counts in the Western District of North Carolina: voting by a non-US citizen and falsely claiming US citizenship in order to vote.

The charges are part of what the Trump administration has described as a broad crackdown on alleged election-related offences. Attorney General Todd Blanche said the latest round of arrests represented the biggest single surge in voter-fraud cases since President Donald Trump returned to office.

The Justice Department said it had charged 195 non-US citizens across 25 states with illegal voting and registration offences in the nine weeks leading up to Monday's announcement, pushing the total number of people charged with voting fraud-related offences since the start of the administration to 239.

Earlier charges against other Nigerians

Monday's development comes less than two months after the department announced a separate set of charges against three other Nigerian nationals and 13 foreign nationals in connection with alleged election-related offences.

The two cases together place Nigeria among the countries most frequently named in the Justice Department's recent enforcement push on non-citizen voting.

Two Nigerian Green Card holders charges for illegal voting in the US Photo Credit: @realDonaldTrump

Source: Twitter

US court dismisses motion filed against Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that a US federal court in Washington, D.C., ruled on October 30, 2026, on a motion seeking discovery from Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and DCI Group.

The court also denied a motion by nonparty Karl Von Batten to file an amicus curiae brief in the FOIA litigation involving the FBI and DEA.

Plaintiff Aaron Greenspan's motion for summary judgment was also denied in the same ruling.

Source: Legit.ng