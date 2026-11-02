Qatar's government published the updated categories of people who qualify for diplomatic passports under Law No. 25 of 2019

The amended law expanded the original list from 11 to 16 categories, adding new groups such as Shura Council members and acting undersecretaries

Spouses and children of senior officials are also covered under the updated rules, subject to specific conditions around nationality and marital status

Qatar has named 16 categories of people who are entitled to hold diplomatic passports, following an amendment introduced under Law No. 25 of 2019.

The updated provision expands an earlier list that covered 11 categories, adding new groups including the Deputy Emir, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, Acting Undersecretaries of Ministries, and Members of the Shura Council during their term of service.

Qatar explains who can obtain a diplomatic passport in 16 categories. Photo credit: Mandel Ngan, Grebeshkovmaxim

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for a Qatari diplomatic passport?

According to the amended law, the following 16 categories are entitled to diplomatic passports:

1. The Prince.

2. The Crown Prince.

3. The Deputy Emir.

4. The Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, and those of equivalent rank.

5. The Chairman and Vice-Chairman of the Shura Council.

6. The President of the Supreme Judicial Council.

7. Working ministers and those of their rank, and ministers of state.

8. Members of the Shura Council during their term of membership.

9. Acting Undersecretaries of Ministries, and those of equivalent rank.

10. Members of the diplomatic and consular corps.

11. Delegates from the State of Qatar to the principal organs of the United Nations or one of its specialised agencies, during their period of delegation.

12. Technical attachés at Qatari diplomatic missions abroad, at all levels.

13. Diplomatic bag carriers.

14. Qatari spouses of individuals in categories 4 to 12.

15. Minor boys who have not reached the age of majority, and unmarried daughters of individuals in categories 4 to 12, provided they are Qatari nationals.

16. Children of members of the diplomatic and consular corps who are no longer minors, as long as they live under their care, provided that sons are receiving education, daughters are unmarried, and all are Qatari nationals.

Qatar: How the amendment changed the original rules

The original version of the law did not include the Deputy Emir, the President of the Supreme Judicial Council, or Acting Undersecretaries.

It also listed Shura Council leadership without extending eligibility to all sitting members, and it covered only the wives of eligible officials rather than spouses broadly.

The revised rules also updated the language around children's eligibility, making it more specific about the conditions under which adult children of diplomatic corps members may qualify, particularly around educational enrolment for sons and marital status for daughters.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar listed the requirements for foreigners to get its six-month multiple-entry visa.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar published the conditions for foreigners to get its immediate tourist visa.

Residency requirement for Qatari citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had explained how long foreigners must live in the country before applying for citizenship.

The Qatari government, through its official Hukoomi portal, has published detailed guidelines explaining how non-Qatari residents can apply for citizenship under Law No.38 of 2005 on the Acquisition of Qatari Nationality.

The law, which revoked the earlier Law No.2 of 1961, stipulates that citizenship may only be granted through an Amiri Decree, meaning the process is neither automatic nor guaranteed.

Source: Legit.ng