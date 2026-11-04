Chris Rock has admitted that his adult film addiction contributed to his struggles as a husband during his marriage to Malaak Compton-Rock

The actor disclosed that he stopped watching adult film about five or six years ago after reflecting on how the habit affected his personal life

Rock also spoke about his 2016 divorce, financial difficulties, and the personal challenges that kept him away from directing films for 12 years

American comedian and actor Chris Rock has opened up about a personal struggle he believes contributed to the breakdown of his marriage, admitting that he was not a good husband because he watched too much adult film.

The entertainer made the confession during a GQ interview published on Tuesday, November 3, while reflecting on his failed marriage, divorce, and efforts to rebuild his life.

Chris Rock says he struggled with adult film that broke his marriage. Photos: @chrisrock/IG.

Source: Instagram

Rock, who was married to Malaak Compton-Rock for 20 years, admitted that his adult film habit was among the reasons he struggled in the relationship.

“I was not a great husband,” he said, adding that he “watched a lot of adult film.”

Chris Rock speaks on overcoming adult film addiction

The comedian further disclosed that he had stopped watching adult film about five or six years ago.

“I don't watch adult film anymore. I haven't watched adult film in five, six years,” he stated.

Rock also admitted that he was not proud of some of his past decisions, describing his experiences as lessons that humbled him.

“I tested my powers. I definitely realized I wasn't God or anywhere near him, and I was severely humbled, as I should have been,” he said.

The comedian had previously spoken about his adult film addiction and infidelity in his 2018 Netflix comedy special, Tamborine, where he discussed how the habits affected his marriage and left him sexually desensitised.

Chris Rock reflects on divorce from Malaak

Rock and Malaak divorced in 2016 after two decades of marriage. Their union produced two daughters, Lola Simone, 24, and Zahra, 22.

During the GQ interview, the actor also discussed the challenges that followed the divorce, including financial difficulties and the time he spent rebuilding his life through stand-up comedy.

He explained that these experiences contributed to the 12-year gap between directing his films Top Five and Misty Green.

“I got divorced. Nobody has a successful divorce, so that takes time,” he said.

Chris Rock and Malaak divorced in 2016 after over 2 decades of marriage. Photo: @chrisrock/IG.

Source: Instagram

Will Smith gives Chris Rock a hot slap

Legit.ng reported that Will Smith went viral recently after walking on stage and slapping Chris Rock before walking back to his seat.

Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o was seated close to the actor and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith during the 94th Academy Awards.

Will, who won the Best Actor category, later apologised to fellow nominees and the comedian

Source: Legit.ng