Japan Announces 1 Industry Suspended From Accepting Foreigners Under Skilled Worker Programme
- Japan's government has announced it was halting new applications in the food service sector under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme
- The suspension took effect from April 13, 2026, after applicant numbers were projected to exceed the acceptance quota as early as May
- The decision affects foreigners seeking to work in restaurants and similar food service businesses across Japan
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Japan has suspended the processing of new foreign worker applications in the food service industry under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme, citing an imminent breach of the sector's 50,000-person acceptance quota.
The announcement, published on the official Specified Skilled Worker information portal, confirmed that the government suspended issuing certificates of eligibility for the food service field starting 13 April 2026.
The federal government said the number of applicants was rising so quickly that it expected to reach the cap as early as May this year.
Japan's food service sector hits its limit
The Specified Skilled Worker (i) visa category covers roles in restaurants and similar establishments, including waiting on customers and serving food. It is one of several industry fields under Japan's broader foreign worker intake framework, which was introduced to address persistent labour shortages across the country.
The food service field is now the first sector under the programme to reach the point where it can no longer issue new eligibility certificates. While the suspension does not immediately affect existing holders of the status of residence, no new certificates will be granted until further notice.
Japan introduced the Specified Skilled Worker visa system in 2019 to attract overseas talent to industries struggling to fill positions with domestic workers. The food service industry, which includes a wide range of dining establishments nationwide, has proved particularly popular among applicants.
What the suspension means for applicants
For prospective workers hoping to enter Japan's food service sector through this route, the suspension effectively closes the door on new applications for now. Those who secured their certificates of eligibility before 13 April 2026 are understood to be unaffected by the decision.
The government has not announced a timeline for lifting the suspension or whether it will raise the acceptance quota for the food service field to meet continued demand.
In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan opened 18 industries to foreign workers under specified skilled worker programme.
Hungary suspends guest worker residence permit application
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hungary announced it would suspend new guest worker residence permit applications for foreign nationals, following a decree that took effect on 5 June 2026.
The change leaves no third countries eligible to apply, but workers who paid the required fee before the deadline and current permit holders may still have options under the old rules.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng