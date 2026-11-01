Japan's government has announced it was halting new applications in the food service sector under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme

The suspension took effect from April 13, 2026, after applicant numbers were projected to exceed the acceptance quota as early as May

The decision affects foreigners seeking to work in restaurants and similar food service businesses across Japan

Japan has suspended the processing of new foreign worker applications in the food service industry under its Specified Skilled Worker (i) programme, citing an imminent breach of the sector's 50,000-person acceptance quota.

The announcement, published on the official Specified Skilled Worker information portal, confirmed that the government suspended issuing certificates of eligibility for the food service field starting 13 April 2026.

Japan mentions the industry prevented from taking foreigners under the skilled worker programme. Photo credit. Getty Images

Source: UGC

The federal government said the number of applicants was rising so quickly that it expected to reach the cap as early as May this year.

Japan's food service sector hits its limit

The Specified Skilled Worker (i) visa category covers roles in restaurants and similar establishments, including waiting on customers and serving food. It is one of several industry fields under Japan's broader foreign worker intake framework, which was introduced to address persistent labour shortages across the country.

The food service field is now the first sector under the programme to reach the point where it can no longer issue new eligibility certificates. While the suspension does not immediately affect existing holders of the status of residence, no new certificates will be granted until further notice.

Japan introduced the Specified Skilled Worker visa system in 2019 to attract overseas talent to industries struggling to fill positions with domestic workers. The food service industry, which includes a wide range of dining establishments nationwide, has proved particularly popular among applicants.

What the suspension means for applicants

For prospective workers hoping to enter Japan's food service sector through this route, the suspension effectively closes the door on new applications for now. Those who secured their certificates of eligibility before 13 April 2026 are understood to be unaffected by the decision.

The government has not announced a timeline for lifting the suspension or whether it will raise the acceptance quota for the food service field to meet continued demand.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Japan opened 18 industries to foreign workers under specified skilled worker programme.

Hungary suspends guest worker residence permit application

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hungary announced it would suspend new guest worker residence permit applications for foreign nationals, following a decree that took effect on 5 June 2026.

The change leaves no third countries eligible to apply, but workers who paid the required fee before the deadline and current permit holders may still have options under the old rules.

Source: Legit.ng