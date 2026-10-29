Rejoice Omotunwase graduated from Redeemer's University with a First Class degree in Computer Science in October 2026

He emerged as the Best Graduating Student in both her department and her faculty after four years as class representative

Rejoice also celebrated becoming a Software Engineer, expressing joy and excitement about the opportunities ahead

Rejoice Omotunwase, a Computer Science graduate from Redeemer's University, has gone viral on LinkedIn after sharing the remarkable achievement of finishing his degree with a 4.91 out of 5.00 CGPA and emerging as the Best Graduating Student in both his department and his entire faculty.

Writing in October 2026, Rejoice announced that he had graduated the previous Thursday, capping four years of academic excellence with a First Class degree.

Redeemer's University first-class graduate emerges best in faculty. Photo: LinkedIn/ Rejoice Omotunwase

Source: UGC

Beyond the grades, he also received recognition as the Best Graduating Student for the Redeemer's University Association of Computing Students (RUNACOS) and collected several additional awards during her time on campus.

Redeemer's University first-class graduate emerges best in faculty

What made Rejoice's post resonate widely was his honesty about the journey behind the accolades. He served as class representative throughout all four years of her programme, a role that comes with its own pressures alongside the demands of a Computer Science degree.

He wrote:

"Typing these things feels a little surreal because I know the story behind them. The work, the pressure, the moments of doubt and moments that nobody sees."

Rather than focusing solely on the results, he reflected on what university had given him beyond a certificate, pointing to life lessons, meaningful friendships, and personal growth as equally important parts of the experience.

Redeemer's University first-class graduate shares plan

With his degree now in hand, Rejoice described himself as both a Computer Science graduate and a Software Engineer, and said he was genuinely excited about the chapter ahead.

"The things I'll build, the people I'll meet, the opportunities I'll explore, and the person I'll continue to become," he wrote, signing off her post with the message: "On to the next thing, watch this space!"

His post drew warm congratulations from connections on LinkedIn.

Jesuferanmi Medaiyedu said:

"Congratulationsss Rejoice. Great things await you."

𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐳𝐨𝐛𝐚 𝐈𝐥𝐨 said:

"You are amazing ☺️ And honestly all this you did is really hard 🥹☺️ But look, did it and you look good too✨ Super proud of the class rep position, is not easy. So congratulations congratulations congratulations, this is a well deserved win."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng