K1 De Ultimate stepped in to address the long-standing rift between MC Oluomo and Mustapha Sego during a live performance

The legendary Fuji musician used his stage moment in Ibadan to publicly intervene in the feud between the two prominent figures

The video of K1 De Ultimate's intervention has caught the attention of netizens and sparked conversations online

Legendary Fuji musician K1 De Ultimate has made waves online after footage emerged of him using a live stage performance to address the long-standing feud between prominent figures MC Oluomo and Mustapha Sego.

The moment, which took place at an indoor celebratory gathering, has gone viral and sparked significant conversation among Nigerians online.

K1 De Ultimate plays peacemaker as MC Oluomo and Mustapha Sego end their rift. Credit: @kideultimate, @mcoluomo, @Mustaphasego

Source: Instagram

K1 De Ultimate steps in

The video, filmed at what appeared to be a festive event in Ibadan, shows K1 De Ultimate performing on a stage decorated with blue digital circle patterns.

A large crowd of men dressed in traditional Yoruba attire, including aso oke caps and gele-style headwraps, gathered around the microphone stand.

The energy in the venue was electric, with attendees raising their arms and filming the moment on their phones.

During the performance, K1 De Ultimate used the power of music to draw attention to the rift between MC Oluomo and Mustapha Sego, with the intervention catching the attention of those present and later resonating with a much wider audience online.

Peace Between MC Oluomo and Mustapha Sego

The feud between MC Oluomo and Mustapha Sego has been a long-standing matter of public interest, particularly within Nigerian Yoruba social and political circles.

K1 De Ultimate makes peace possible between MC Oluomo and Mustapha Sego. Credit: @k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

K1 De Ultimate's decision to publicly wade into the situation through his music signals a significant moment, with peace now seemingly on the horizon for the two parties.

The clip has since spread rapidly across social media, with many reacting to the sight of one of Nigeria's most respected musicians using his platform to broker goodwill between two well-known personalities.

Watch the moment K1 De Ultimate intervenes during his performance:

MC Oluomo returns as NURTW chairman

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers re-elected Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, for a second term in office as Lagos State chairman.

The acting NURTW chairman, MC Oluomo Akinsanya, and 30 other executive members were elected unopposed during the election.

Source: Legit.ng