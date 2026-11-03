Cubana Chief Priest shared a frightening experience he had on a recent flight, saying it was the worst turbulence he had ever encountered

The socialite and nightlife entrepreneur said the aircraft shook violently, leaving him genuinely fearing for his life

Chief Priest posted about the ordeal on his Instagram story on November 2, 2026, thanking God for his safety

Cubana Chief Priest has opened up about a deeply unsettling moment that left the usually confident socialite shaken to his core.

The nightlife entrepreneur and celebrity barman, whose real name is Paschal Okechukwu, took to his Instagram story on November 2, 2026, to describe a bout of severe air turbulence that he said was unlike anything he had experienced before.

Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest shares details of frightening mid-air experience aboard an aircraft. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

According to Cubana Chief Priest, the plane rocked violently for a stretch of time that felt anything but brief to him, and in those moments, he genuinely believed he might not make it off the aircraft alive.

"I experienced the craziest turbulence ever in my life; I still can't feel my heart. I thought it was over. Thank God for journey mercies," he wrote in the post.

Cubana Chief Priest's mid-air scare

The businessman made it clear that the experience did not simply end the moment the plane steadied itself.

He said he was still struggling to recover from the shock even after the turbulence had passed, suggesting the psychological impact lingered well beyond the physical event.

Cubana Chief Priest did not provide details about which airline he was flying with or the route he was on at the time of the incident.

See screenshot of Cubana Chief Priest's Instagram post below:

Celebrity barman Cubana Chief Priest describes frightening flight experience that leaves him shaken. Photo: cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chief Priest unveils Doma Lifestyle

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chief Priest showcased his Doma Lifestyle entertainment complex under construction on the Lagos mainland in videos shared on Instagram on October 21, 2026.

He revealed that the multi-million naira project, which combines a sports bar, rooftop lounge and nightclub, was 92% complete in one post before announcing that it had reached 94%.

Cubana Chief Priest said the venue was being prepared for Detty December, adding that he would announce the grand opening date soon.

Source: Legit.ng