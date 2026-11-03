President Bola Tinubu has began paying Super Falcons players the naira equivalent of $100,000 following Nigeria's record 10th WAFCON title

Two Super Falcons players and a technical crew member confirmed their accounts were credited on Monday, November 2, 2026

Beyond the cash reward, Tinubu also approved national honours and three-bedroom apartments for the players and officials

President Bola Tinubu has started paying Super Falcons players the cash reward he promised following Nigeria's victory at the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), with recipients confirming their accounts were credited on Monday, November 2, 2026.

Each of the 24 players received the naira equivalent of $100,000, roughly ₦140 million, while the 11-person technical crew received the naira equivalent of $50,000 per person.

President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled his $100,000 promise to the Super Falcons, following their historic victory at the 2024 WAFCON. Photo credit: National Sports Commission

Source: Twitter

The payments came more than a year after Nigeria claimed a record-extending 10th continental title in Morocco in July 2025.

Super Falcons players confirm payment

Two members of the Super Falcons squad and one member of the technical crew all confirmed receiving their rewards.

Speaking anonymously to Savid News, one player said:

"I can confirm that the money has entered my account. We received the alert today, and I am grateful that the promise has finally been fulfilled."

A second player also acknowledged the credit, saying:

"Yes, I have received mine. It is encouraging to see the promise translated into payment. We appreciate Mr President for honouring his commitment to the team."

A technical crew member added:

"I can confirm that my account has been credited. We are grateful to the President and everyone who worked to ensure that the payment was completed."

The Super Falcons reached the final in dramatic fashion, coming from two goals down to beat hosts Morocco 3-2 and reclaim the African crown.

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade described the payment as a welcome recognition of the squad's achievement.

Full package of presidential rewards

Beyond the cash payments, Tinubu also conferred the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) on the team and approved three-bedroom apartments for both players and officials.

This is not the first time the President has followed through on such a pledge.

He also paid the $100,000 reward promised to members of D'Tigress after the basketball team won the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket, securing Nigeria's fifth consecutive continental championship in the sport.

NSC commends Tinubu's commitment

The National Sports Commission (NSC), led by Chairman Mallam Shehu Dikko and Director-General Hon. Bukola Olopade, praised the President for consistently honouring financial commitments to Nigerian athletes.

In a statement via the official X page, the Commission said fulfilling reward pledges strengthens confidence among athletes and sports administrators alike.

It argued that rewarding sporting excellence through concrete action builds a culture of accountability and national pride.

Tinubu fulfils $100k promise to D'Tigress players

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about D’Tigress captain Amy Okonkwo’s reaction after the team received its promised cash rewards from President Bola Tinubu.

Okonkwo called the payment “truly life-changing”, as each player received the naira equivalent of $100,000. The reward completes a package that also includes Abuja homes and national honours.

Source: Legit.ng