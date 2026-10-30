The Government of Canada released student rates of pay covering five categories of government positions

Secondary school students earn a flat rate of $17.75 per hour, while doctorate-level students can earn up to $38.38 per hour

The pay structure allows departments to offer higher steps based on experience, field shortages, or completed years of study

The Government of Canada published the hourly pay rates applicable to students working in the public service, covering five distinct academic categories.

The rates, administered by the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, apply to student workers across federal departments and organisations, with pay determined by academic level at the point of appointment or reappointment.

Canada discloses pay structure for workers in 5 employment categories. Photo credit: Boston Herald.

Source: UGC

What Each Academic Level Earns

Secondary school students receive a flat hourly rate of $17.75. At the College or CEGEP pre-university level, pay starts at $17.75 and rises through six steps to a maximum of $23.55 per hour.

University undergraduates begin at $18.84 per hour, with their scale extending across seven steps to reach $28.30 at the top. Master's students earn between $25.17 and $31.69 per hour across four steps, while doctoral students command the highest range, starting at $29.64 and reaching up to $38.38 per hour.

The Research Affiliate Programme operates differently, giving deputy heads the authority to set a stipend or bursary in place of a standard salary, calculated in line with rates for other post-secondary students based on completed years of study.

When Departments Can Offer Higher Pay

Federal departments have the authority to offer a salary above the minimum step under specific conditions.

These include situations where a student has relevant prior work experience, has completed more than one year in their current academic programme, is undertaking a second degree, or works in a field facing a shortage of qualified candidates.

Movement of more than one incremental step at a time is only permitted in limited circumstances, and managers are required to document a clear rationale whenever they apply maximum pay rates.

The Vimy Guide Programme under Veterans Affairs Canada and the In-shore Rescue Programme under Fisheries and Oceans Canada must set a single rate per job, drawn from either the College or undergraduate pay lines, reflecting differences in education, experience, and the nature of each role.

One additional safeguard is built into the framework: if a provincial or territorial minimum wage exceeds the maximum rate available for a student's academic level, the higher minimum wage applies automatically.

Canada lists offence that may get foreign spouses deported

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada flagged marriage fraud as the key risk that could cost a foreign spouse their permanent resident status.

Sponsored spouses found to have entered non-genuine relationships face misrepresentation charges and possible removal from Canada.

Source: Legit.ng