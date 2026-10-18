New Zealand's government outlined four distinct categories of people who may qualify for citizenship outside the standard application process

The categories cover a range of circumstances, from young children to individuals who could become stateless without New Zealand nationality

The Minister holds authority to approve applications from eligible individuals who meet the specific conditions tied to each category

New Zealand has outlined four categories of people who may be eligible to obtain citizenship under special circumstances, according to information published on the country's official government website.

The New Zealand Minister responsible for citizenship holds the authority to approve applications from individuals who fall within these categories, provided the relevant conditions are met. The pathway exists separately from the standard naturalisation route and is designed to accommodate cases that would not otherwise qualify through the usual process.

New Zealand lists people who may be granted citizenship. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

1. People under 16 years old

The first category covers applicants who have not yet reached the age of 16. Young children who apply through this channel must meet the conditions set out for their specific situation in order for the Minister to consider their application.

2. People with New Zealand citizen parent

The second category applies to individuals whose father or mother held New Zealand citizenship by descent at the time of the applicant's birth. This parental connection to New Zealand citizenship can open a route to citizenship in circumstances that might not otherwise qualify.

3. People with exceptional humanitarian circumstances

The third category is broader in scope and applies to individuals whose citizenship would serve the public interest due to exceptional circumstances related to their personal situation. This could include humanitarian factors or other considerations that make their case stand out as warranting special attention from the Minister.

4. People at risk of statelessness

The fourth and final category covers applicants who would otherwise be left without any nationality at all. Where granting New Zealand citizenship would prevent a person from becoming stateless, the Minister may consider their application under this special provision.

The New Zealand government's recognition of these four pathways reflects an effort to ensure that citizenship law can accommodate situations that fall outside the boundaries of ordinary eligibility requirements.

New Zealand names people eligible for residence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that New Zealand had named four Pacific countries whose citizens were eligible to register for the 2026 Pacific Access Category Resident Visa ballot.

The programme offered 650 places, allowing successful applicants and eligible family members to live, work and study in New Zealand indefinitely.

Source: Legit.ng