Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has explained how interacting with younger people helps him maintain his youthful energy at 65

The actor disclosed that most of his staff members are in their twenties, adding that their disagreements and conversations help him learn new things

RMD also explained how having children early influenced his dressing, speech and ability to relate with younger generations

Veteran Nollywood actor Richard Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, has shared an interesting insight into how he maintains his youthful energy and stays connected with younger generations at 65.

The movie star, who has remained a fashion inspiration for many Nigerians over the years, attributed part of his youthful lifestyle to his constant interactions with young people.

RMD made this known during a recent interview on At His Right Hand, where he discussed ageing, work and his approach to life.

RMD says that he does not feel 65. Photos: @richardmofedamajo/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, surrounding himself with younger people has helped him learn new things and maintain a fresh outlook on life.

RMD speaks on working with younger people

During the interview, the 65-year-old disclosed that he deliberately enjoys working with younger people, revealing that his oldest staff member is only about 28 or 27.

He admitted that their relationship is not always smooth, as they sometimes disagree, argue, and exchange unpleasant words.

However, he explained that even their mistakes and unusual perspectives provide opportunities for him to learn.

“Interacting with young people helps me retain my youthful energy. I think my oldest staff member is 28 or 27. I like to work with younger people. We fight, disagree and abuse each other, but even in their foolishness, I learn a lot of things,” he said.

The actor added that having children early in life also contributed to his ability to relate with younger people, influencing how he speaks and dresses.

Beyond his interactions with younger people, RMD explained that he does not allow his age to determine what he can accomplish.

The actor said he wakes up every day focused on what he wants to achieve rather than reminding himself that he is 65.

“I don't wake up saying I'm 65; I wake up just wanting to do things,” he stated.

He further explained that he refuses to allow physical limitations to dictate his ambitions, maintaining that a determined mind can push the body to keep going.

Watch the YouTube video of Richard Mofe-Damijo's interview here:

RMD and wife Jumobi celebrate wedding anniversary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that RMD and his wife, Jumobi, celebrated their 24th wedding anniversary with heartfelt posts that warmed fans’ hearts.

The couple shared throwback photos and sweet messages, earning praise for their enduring love.

Netizens flooded social media with congratulatory notes, calling them a shining example of commitment in Nollywood.

Source: Legit.ng