The UK Home Office published a facial recognition policy in October 2026 naming 3 categories of foreigners who can be placed on an enforcement watchlist

UK Immigration Enforcement gained authority to scan faces in public spaces using live cameras to locate foreigners in the 3 target categories

The policy states that no enforcement action can be taken on the basis of a facial recognition alert alone, with human officers making all final decisions

The UK's Home Office published an updated immigration enforcement policy in October 2026 authorising the use of live facial recognition technology in public spaces to locate and detain foreigners who fall within 3 clearly defined categories.

The Immigration Enforcement facial recognition policy, version 2.3, was signed off by a Senior Responsible Owner on September 28, 2026 and issued for circulation shortly after.

UK announces stricter visa rules for certain foreign residents. Photo credit: Yahoo News Canada.

Source: UGC

It sets out exactly which categories of people can be added to a watchlist and scanned against live camera feeds in public locations across the UK.

The 3 Categories of Foreigners Targeted

According to the policy document, only individuals who meet the following predefined criteria may be placed on an immigration enforcement watchlist:

1. Persons subject to an active deportation order** — this includes individuals who have previously been served with a deportation order that remains in force, including those who may have re-entered the UK via the Common Travel Area in breach of that order.

2. Persons wanted on a UK court warrant for an immigration-related criminal offence — individuals against whom a formal, auditable decision has been made to seek their arrest or attendance in connection with criminal proceedings brought by Immigration Enforcement, Border Force, or a UK prosecuting authority.

3. Persons actively sought for immigration enforcement or removal who have breached the conditions of their entry or stay, and whose location cannot reasonably be established through less intrusive means.

How the Facial Recognition System Works

Cameras deployed in public spaces in UK capture facial images within a defined zone of recognition.

The system converts each face into a mathematical template and compares it against watchlist templates in real time.

When the system generates an alert, a trained human operator reviews it before any engagement or enforcement action is taken.

Images of individuals who do not match anyone on a watchlist are permanently deleted immediately.

Each deployment must be authorised in writing by an officer of at least Grade 7 rank, and a necessity and proportionality assessment must be completed before cameras go live.

The policy is explicit that the technology does not create new legal powers and cannot be used for general surveillance, intelligence gathering, or speculative monitoring.

Data from each deployment is retained for no longer than 24 hours before being deleted, and all activity is subject to oversight from the Information Commissioner's Office and the Biometrics and Surveillance Camera Commissioner.

UK mentions long-term visa route for foreign graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK government posted a publication about different visa applications and their duration for applicants.

Graduate visa allows foreign graduates to remain in the country for at least 18 months after completing an eligible degree.

Source: Legit.ng