Some Nigerian households reportedly received ₦25,000 HoPE cash transfer alerts, but nationwide payments remain unconfirmed

Eligible households are expected to receive ₦25,000 monthly for three months, totalling ₦75,000

Beneficiaries should verify payment details through official channels and avoid scams, fake registration offers and requests for confidential information

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Some vulnerable Nigerian households have reportedly begun receiving ₦25,000 payment alerts under the Federal Government’s Household Prosperity and Empowerment (HoPE) Cash Transfer Programme, raising hopes of financial relief amid rising living costs.

The development suggests that disbursements may have commenced for selected beneficiaries, although authorities have yet to confirm the extent of payments nationwide.

FG's Hope Conditional Transfer begins as families are set to get N75,000. Credit: State House

Source: Getty Images

According to Nigeria Startup News, several beneficiaries received SMS notifications from financial institutions, including Fortis Microfinance Bank and Teasy Pay, indicating that funds had been credited to their accounts.

However, the reported alerts do not establish that payments have reached all eligible households or that nationwide disbursement has been completed.

The programme is designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable Nigerians struggling with economic hardship, according to MSME Africa.

How beneficiaries will receive ₦75,000 payments

Under the reported payment arrangement, eligible households are expected to receive ₦25,000 monthly for three months, bringing the total financial support to ₦75,000 per household.

The payments are intended to help beneficiaries meet essential household expenses, including food, transportation and other basic needs.

The reported commencement of disbursements could provide some relief to households facing financial pressure.

However, beneficiaries should understand that payment schedules may differ, while the authorities have not confirmed that every eligible household will receive funds simultaneously.

Steps to access FG cash transfer

Nigerians expecting payments under the HoPE Cash Transfer Programme are advised to verify their eligibility and payment status through authorised channels.

Beneficiaries can follow these steps:

1. Check payment notifications: Review any SMS alert received from a financial institution to confirm the payment amount and account information.

2. Contact the financial institution: Reach out to the bank or payment provider identified in the notification through its verified customer service channels.

3. Confirm account requirements: Where beneficiaries are instructed to open or activate accounts, they should independently verify the instructions before taking action.

4. Verify payment status: Contact the National Cash Transfer Office through its official communication channels for clarification about eligibility and disbursement.

5. Access confirmed funds: Follow the financial institution's verified procedures for withdrawing or using the payment.

These steps are intended for people already identified as beneficiaries. They do not constitute a new public application process.

How Nigerians can check eligibility

Nigerians who have not received payment notifications should avoid assuming they have been excluded from the programme.

Cash transfer eligibility is generally linked to government social protection records and the identification of vulnerable households.

However, no verified open application portal or fresh registration procedure has been established in the reported payment update.

Individuals seeking information should consult the National Cash Transfer Office rather than submit personal information through unverified websites or social media advertisements.

FG cash transfer helpline and website

Beneficiaries seeking clarification can reportedly contact the programme's support line on 969 using an MTN number.

The reported operating hours are Monday to Friday, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

However, beneficiaries should confirm that the number and operating hours remain valid before relying on the service.

Additional information may be obtained through the National Cash Transfer Office website at www.ncto.gov.ng.

Government warns against payment scams

With growing public interest in government financial assistance, Nigerians are advised to remain alert to fraudulent payment messages and registration offers.

Beneficiaries should never pay agents or intermediaries who promise to accelerate disbursements or guarantee inclusion.

They should also avoid disclosing bank PINs, passwords, one-time passwords or other confidential financial information.

Any payment notification should be independently verified before beneficiaries follow instructions involving account registration or personal details.

Nigerians to get N75,000 cash transfers as FG begins relief programme. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

What Nigerians should know about payments?

The reported ₦25,000 alerts suggest that some households may have started receiving financial support under the HoPE programme.

Nevertheless, nationwide payment coverage, the number of beneficiaries already paid and the timetable for outstanding disbursements remain unconfirmed.

For eligible Nigerians, the expected ₦75,000 support could ease immediate household expenses, but official verification remains essential.

FG reopens portal to share N50,000 grant to Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Small business owners in Nigeria seeking financial support can register their interest in the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria’s (SMEDAN) Conditional Grant Scheme, which provides ₦50,000 to eligible nano enterprises.

The government initiative targets businesses operating at the local government level, with funding intended to support equipment purchases, strengthen operations and encourage employment.

Source: Legit.ng