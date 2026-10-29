Kenya's Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, Korir Sing'Oei, said Nairobi is pursuing diplomatic steps over Nigeria's visa rules for Kenyan citizens

The East African country allows Nigerian citizens to enter without an Electronic Travel Authorisation for stays of up to 60 days

Sing'Oei described the treatment of Kenyans seeking Nigerian visas as unacceptable

Kenya has formally raised concerns over Nigeria’s visa requirements for Kenyan citizens, with Nairobi calling for equal treatment of travellers between the two countries.

Korir Sing’Oei, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs, said his government was pursuing diplomatic and political measures to challenge what he described as unfair treatment of Kenyan passport holders applying for Nigerian visas.

Kenya seeks changes to Nigeria’s visa requirements for its citizens. Photo: Phill Magakoe / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Sing’Oei wrote on X on Tuesday:

“The treatment of Kenyans seeking visas to Nigeria is unacceptable. While we extend visa-free entry to Nigerian citizens, this is not reciprocated."

He said the difficulties faced by Kenyan applicants were unwarranted and confirmed that the government was engaging the relevant authorities to resolve the matter.

Nigeria’s visa requirements for Kenyans

Under Nigeria’s current travel policy, Kenyan citizens holding ordinary passports must obtain visas before entering the country. Exemptions for certain Kenyan diplomatic and official passport holders do not extend to ordinary passport holders.

Kenya, by contrast, exempts Nigerian citizens from obtaining an Electronic Travel Authorisation for short visits of up to 60 days, covering tourism, business and family trips. Standard immigration checks still apply, while Nigerians intending to work or reside in Kenya for longer periods must obtain the relevant permits.

Kenyans applying for Nigerian visas generally submit their applications and payments through the Nigeria Immigration Service portal before presenting supporting documents to the Nigerian High Commission in Nairobi.

Depending on the purpose of the visit, applicants may need a passport valid for at least six months, a return ticket, a yellow fever vaccination certificate and proof of accommodation or an invitation letter.

Business travellers may also be required to provide letters from their employers and the Nigerian organisations they intend to visit.

Kenya seeks fairer travel arrangements as Nigeria maintains visa requirements for Kenyans. Photo:ads

Source: Getty Images

Diplomatic push amid broader African trade efforts

Sing’Oei’s statement signals Kenya’s intention to pursue the matter through official diplomatic channels. Any revision to Nigeria’s existing visa policy would ultimately depend on decisions by the Nigerian authorities.

The disagreement comes amid broader efforts across Africa to ease cross-border movement and strengthen trade and investment. Differences in immigration requirements remain a challenge for business travel, tourism and regional economic integration.

Visa-free countries

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian passport holders can obtain visas on arrival in 17 countries and territories, offering travellers more options for international trips without securing a conventional visa before departure.

The list was published by IziVisas, a visa information platform, in its October 2026 ranking of destinations accessible to Nigerian citizens.

According to IziVisas, Nigerian passport holders can obtain a visa on arrival in the following 17 countries. Although visa-on-arrival arrangements can reduce the need for advance visa applications, they do not automatically guarantee entry.

Source: Legit.ng