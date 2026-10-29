Caleb British School Wins Young Innovators Challenge, Takes Home ₦5m
- Caleb British International School, Abijo, Lagos, beat finalists from across Nigeria at the Zenith Bank Future Innovators Challenge
- A four-member student team represented the school at Zecathon 6.0 with a project called ReLearn
- The victory earned the school a grand prize of ₦5 million for clinching first place at the national competition
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Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Lagos State - Caleb British International School (CBIS), located in Abijo, Lagos, has won the national title at the Zenith Bank Future Innovators Challenge, walking away with a grand prize of five million naira.
The school was represented at the competition, held under the Zecathon 6.0 edition, by four senior secondary students: Deborah Iweha, Makayla Inyere, Fife Alonge, and Okeke Janelle.
The quartet defeated schools from across Nigeria to claim the first-place position.
This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, October 29, 2026.
The Project that won ₦5 million
Their winning entry, titled ReLearn, impressed judges sufficiently to secure the top spot among all finalists at the national challenge. No other project took the grand prize of ₦5,000,000 on the night.
About Zenith Bank Future Innovators Challenge
The Zenith Bank Future Innovators Challenge, also known as Zecathon, is a platform designed to encourage creative and technological thinking among young Nigerians at the secondary school level.
The sixth edition of the competition brought together student teams from institutions nationwide to compete through innovation-driven projects.
CBIS's victory at Zecathon 6.0 marks a notable achievement for the Abijo-based school, which entered the contest with a concept aimed at reshaping how learning is approached.
Caleb British School students emerge as world's best
Meanwhile, Legit.ng aso reprted that two Caleb British School students emerged as the world’s highest scorers in English and Mathematics.
The Lagos school celebrated global Cambridge honours as students credited their teachers and learning support.
Caleb British School linked the achievement to its teaching approach, technology, and academic standards.
Source: Legit.ng
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo, and brings over eight years of professional media experience to his role. He has spent his career refining his craft at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria. In 2024, he earned a certification in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached at adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng