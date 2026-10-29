Caleb British International School, Abijo, Lagos, beat finalists from across Nigeria at the Zenith Bank Future Innovators Challenge

A four-member student team represented the school at Zecathon 6.0 with a project called ReLearn

The victory earned the school a grand prize of ₦5 million for clinching first place at the national competition

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos State - Caleb British International School (CBIS), located in Abijo, Lagos, has won the national title at the Zenith Bank Future Innovators Challenge, walking away with a grand prize of five million naira.

The school was represented at the competition, held under the Zecathon 6.0 edition, by four senior secondary students: Deborah Iweha, Makayla Inyere, Fife Alonge, and Okeke Janelle.

Four students represent Caleb British International School at Zecathon 6.0 with their project, ReLearn. Photo credit: Caleb British International School

Source: UGC

The quartet defeated schools from across Nigeria to claim the first-place position.

This was disclosed in a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, October 29, 2026.

The Project that won ₦5 million

Their winning entry, titled ReLearn, impressed judges sufficiently to secure the top spot among all finalists at the national challenge. No other project took the grand prize of ₦5,000,000 on the night.

About Zenith Bank Future Innovators Challenge

The Zenith Bank Future Innovators Challenge, also known as Zecathon, is a platform designed to encourage creative and technological thinking among young Nigerians at the secondary school level.

The sixth edition of the competition brought together student teams from institutions nationwide to compete through innovation-driven projects.

CBIS's victory at Zecathon 6.0 marks a notable achievement for the Abijo-based school, which entered the contest with a concept aimed at reshaping how learning is approached.

Caleb British School students win ₦5m at national innovation challenge

Source: Original

Caleb British School students emerge as world's best

Meanwhile, Legit.ng aso reprted that two Caleb British School students emerged as the world’s highest scorers in English and Mathematics.

The Lagos school celebrated global Cambridge honours as students credited their teachers and learning support.

Caleb British School linked the achievement to its teaching approach, technology, and academic standards.

Source: Legit.ng