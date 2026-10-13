The Luxembourg Army currently has over 1,380 committed personnel and is recruiting across more than 115 professions and specialties

The army welcomes applicants regardless of their level of education or diploma, covering fields from IT and cybersecurity to healthcare and logistics

People of foreign nationality make up 8% of the Luxembourg Army's workforce, and women account for 12% of its recruits

The Luxembourg Army opened its doors to a wide range of professionals, listing over 115 professions and specialties available across both civilian and military career paths.

According to the Luxembourg Army's official website, the institution has about 1,380 committed personnel and is recruiting in fields as varied as IT and cybersecurity, combat roles, healthcare, transport, and logistics.

Luxembourg Army lists over 115 roles for both civilian and military careers. Photo credit: Luxembourg Government.

Source: UGC

The army stated that applicants are welcome regardless of their level of education or diploma.

What Makes the Luxembourg Army's Recruitment Stand Out

The breadth of roles on offer is striking for an army of its size. Rather than limiting recruitment to traditional combat or defence positions, Luxembourg's military has built a structure that accommodates professionals from a wide spectrum of backgrounds.

Doctors, nurses, IT specialists, musicians, and logistics experts can all find a place within its ranks, making it one of the more diverse military institutions in Europe.

The army operates under the authority of the Government of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and fulfils obligations to the European Union, the United Nations, and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation.

Its recruitment drive reflects an institution that has chosen to position itself as both a defence body and a professional career destination.

Who Can Apply to the Luxembourg Army

Women currently make up 12% of the army's recruits, while people of foreign nationality account for 8% of its total workforce.

The institution states a clear commitment to equal opportunity, tolerance, and non-discrimination as founding principles of its recruitment approach.

The army's code of conduct centres on three stated values: commitment, righteousness, and reliability.

These are described not merely as professional standards but as principles members are expected to carry into their private lives as well.

Luxembourg posts salary requirement for EU blue card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Luxembourg's government website published the minimum annual salary a foreigner must earn to qualify for an EU Blue Card.

The required salary is set at EUR 65,652, which converts to roughly N99.4 million for Nigerian applicants.

Source: Legit.ng