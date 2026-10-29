Australia's Department of Home Affairs updated the subclass 407 Training visa rules, adding a key new requirement for all foreign applicants

Applicants must now secure an approved sponsor and nomination before they can submit a Training visa application

The temporary visa allows holders to stay in Australia for up to 2 years, with application costs starting from AUD535

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has updated the application requirements for the subclass 407 Training visa, introducing a significant new step that foreign applicants must complete before lodging their visa application.

Under the revised rules, which were last updated on 6 October 2026, prospective applicants can no longer submit a subclass 407 visa application without first having an approved sponsor and nomination in place.

Australia changes visa rules under subclass 407. Photo credit: The Australian.

Source: UGC

Both approvals must be granted by the Department of Home Affairs before the visa application process can begin.

What the Subclass 407 Training Visa Covers

The Training visa is a temporary visa designed for individuals who want to undertake workplace-based occupational training in Australia.

It is intended for those looking to sharpen their skills in their current occupation, progress in their area of tertiary study, or advance within their field of expertise.

The visa can also be used to complete a professional development training programme.

Successful applicants may be granted permission to stay in Australia for up to two years.

The base application cost starts from AUD535, though concessions apply in limited circumstances.

Citizens of eligible Pacific Island nations and Timor-Leste can access a reduced application fee when lodging a valid Training visa application.

The Department has been clear that the subclass 407 visa is not a tool for filling workforce shortages.

All work carried out in Australia under this visa must be paid, and minimum wage requirements set by the Fair Work Ombudsman apply.

Sponsorship Requirements Under the New Rules

To be eligible for the subclass 407 visa, applicants must be sponsored and nominated, except where the sponsoring organisation is a Commonwealth Government agency.

In that case, applicants must instead receive an invitation directly from the agency rather than a nomination.

Sponsors who wish to bring someone to Australia on a Training visa must also have their own nomination and sponsorship application approved before the foreign national can proceed with their own application.

This two-stage process means that both parties must obtain clearance from the Department of Home Affairs before any visa application can be formally lodged.

The Department has advised anyone seeking assistance with their application to verify that any person they pay for help is authorised to do so, directing applicants to official guidance on who can legally assist with visa applications.

Australia speaks about assessing Medicare

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia published a list of 11 countries it holds Reciprocal Health Care Agreements with, covering medically necessary treatment during visits.

Citizens from the listed countries can receive emergency care and treatment for illnesses that cannot wait until they return home.

Source: Legit.ng