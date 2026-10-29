The Embassy of Malaysia in Dublin confirmed that Irish citizens do not require a visa to enter Malaysia for business or social reasons

Irish travellers are permitted to stay in Malaysia for up to 90 days without obtaining a visa before their trip

All Irish visitors must complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card online before arriving, and may need to show proof of funds and a return ticket at the border

Ireland is the country Malaysia has named eligible for visa-free entry covering both business and social visits, according to a notice published by the Embassy of Malaysia in Dublin on October 29, 2026.

According to the embassy's official visa requirements page, Irish citizens can travel to Malaysia without applying for a visa in advance, with a permitted stay of up to 90 days.

Malaysia announces visa-free business travel for citizens of Ireland. Photo credit: Nikkei Asia.

Source: UGC

The exemption covers both business and social purposes, making it a particularly useful arrangement for professionals and entrepreneurs looking to engage with the Malaysian market.

What Irish Travellers Must Prepare Before Arriving

While no visa is required, Irish visitors are not exempt from all pre-arrival steps. Every traveller must complete the Malaysia Digital Arrival Card (MDAC), an online form that can be submitted up to three days before the scheduled date of arrival.

Both a valid passport and the completed MDAC must be presented to border officers before passing through immigration.

Upon arrival at the first point of entry in Malaysia, visitors may also be asked to show proof of sufficient funds for the duration of their stay, as well as a return airline ticket.

While these checks are not guaranteed, travellers are advised to have the relevant documents on hand to avoid complications at the border.

How to Apply for a Visa if Required

For Irish travellers who fall outside the visa-free arrangement or whose circumstances require a visa, Malaysia offers two routes.

Applications can be submitted online through the Malaysia eVisa portal or handled manually at the Embassy of Malaysia in Dublin at least two weeks before the intended departure date.

Those applying in person must bring a passport-size photograph, copies of their return flight itinerary, a letter from their company, their passport photo page, their latest working visa or Garda stamp, their Irish Residence Permit (front and back), and three months of bank statements. The application fee is EUR 15.00 per applicant.

Malaysia lists conditions for residence pass

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia's Immigration Department outlined specific categories of foreigners who qualify for a Residence Pass, including those with family ties to citizens.

Applicants were required to meet residency requirements of between three and five years on a valid long-term pass, depending on their category.

Source: Legit.ng