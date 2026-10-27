Bahrain's Labour Market Regulatory Authority has announced a new 6-month work permit option for expatriate workers already residing in the country

The LMRA confirmed the permit applies exclusively to workers already in Bahrain's commercial sector and does not cover recruitment from abroad

The new option adds to existing one- and two-year permits, giving business owners a trial period to assess workers before committing long-term

Bahrain has rolled out a new short-term work permit option aimed at making it easier for businesses to hire expatriate workers who are already living in the country.

The Labour Market Regulatory Authority (LMRA) announced the introduction of a six-month work permit for expatriate workers currently residing in the Kingdom of Bahrain and employed in the commercial sector. The new option sits alongside the existing one- and two-year permit categories that businesses have relied on until now.

Bahrain announces a new work permit for foreigners already living in the country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Bahrain: Who qualifies for the new permit

The LMRA was clear that the permit is restricted to workers already based in Bahrain and does not open a pathway for businesses to recruit staff from outside the country. The authority framed the initiative as a direct response to suggestions from the market, designed to give employers a structured way to tap into the workforce already present in the Kingdom.

By offering a shorter commitment period, the scheme allows business owners to evaluate whether a worker meets their standards before deciding on a longer arrangement. According to the LMRA, the move is expected to help reduce the number of new expatriate workers being recruited into the commercial sector, easing pressure on the broader labour market.

Benefits for businesses in Bahrain

The authority highlighted several practical advantages the new permit is expected to bring. Businesses, particularly those in their early stages of operation, stand to benefit from lower operational costs and improved financial management by trialling workers over a shorter term before making a longer-term commitment.

The LMRA stated that the measure supports sustainability and growth for companies navigating a competitive market environment. It added that the authority remains committed to regularly reviewing its regulatory procedures in consultation with partners across Bahrain's economic sectors, ensuring the rules keep pace with evolving labour market conditions.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Azerbaijan announces nine countries whose citizens can visit visa-free for up to 30 days.

Bahrain: Conditions to renew work permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bahrain announced the six conditions foreign employees and their employers must meet to renew a work permit, including passport validity, medical checks and application deadlines.

Renewal applications are processed within one working day, but the fees vary by permit length, with health care charges and dependant permits billed separately.

Source: Legit.ng