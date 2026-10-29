The University of Bristol has opened applications for its Think Big Scholarship for international students entering in September 2027

The scholarship covers undergraduate and postgraduate courses, with awards ranging from £3,000 to £26,000 depending on the level of study

Applicants must have overseas fee status and must have applied for an eligible full-time, in-person course at the university

The University of Bristol has opened applications for its Think Big Scholarship programme, giving international students the chance to secure funding of up to £26,000 (roughly ₦53,820,000) towards their tuition fees for courses beginning in September 2027.

The university said it has committed up to £5 million to the Think Big scheme for the 2027 intake.

International students can apply for a UK university scholarship worth up to £26,000 in 2027. Stock image for illustration purposes only. Photo credit: Brockswood, EF Volart

Source: Getty Images

The application deadline is Friday, March 19, 2027, at 1 pm UK time, and applicants will hear back about outcomes by the end of May 2027.

Think Big Scholarship programme: Who can apply?

According to the university's official guidance, eligible applicants must meet the following conditions:

For undergraduate scholarships:

1. You must have applied for a full-time undergraduate course delivered in person at the University of Bristol.

2. You must be classified as an overseas student for fee-paying purposes.

3. You must have received an offer to study at the University of Bristol before March 19, 2027.

4. You must meet or exceed the entry requirements in your formal UCAS offer before August 31, 2027.

5. You must confirm the University of Bristol as your Firm choice in UCAS.

For postgraduate scholarships:

1. You must have applied for a full-time, in-person master's programme at the University of Bristol.

2. You must be classified as an overseas student for fee-paying purposes.

3. You must have received an offer to study at the University of Bristol before March 19, 2027.

4. You must meet or exceed the entry requirements set by the University of Bristol.

The university noted that applicants do not need to have received an offer before submitting their scholarship application, but an offer must come through before the March 19 deadline or the application will be withdrawn.

Think Big Scholarship package

Think Big undergraduate scholarships are worth either £6,500 (roughly ₦13,455,000) or £13,000 (roughly ₦26,910,000) per year, applied as a tuition fee discount for up to four years of study, provided the student maintains an average mark above 50% each year.

Think Big postgraduate scholarships are valued at £3,000 (roughly ₦6,210,000), £6,500 (roughly ₦13,455,000), £13,000 (roughly ₦26,910,000), or £26,000 (roughly ₦53,820,000), and cover the first year of study only.

The university said awards cannot be deferred to a later year of entry and cannot be combined with other University of Bristol tuition fee discounts, though they can be received alongside living cost bursaries.

Think Big Scholarship programme: How to apply

Applicants must complete the university's international scholarships online application form.

By doing so, they are automatically considered for several other awards, including the GREAT Scholarships, the Mr and Mrs M S Siriwardena Memorial Scholarship, and the Michael Wong Pakshong Bursary.

Distance learning, online, and part-time courses are not eligible under the scheme.

The university also warned that using AI tools beyond basic grammar and spelling checks when completing the application is considered cheating and may disqualify an application.

For enquiries, prospective applicants can reach the university at international-scholarships@bristol.ac.uk.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported on little-known UK scholarships for Nigerian students in 2026.

How to apply for Chevening scholarship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported on how to apply for the UK Chevening scholarship.

Applications opened on Tuesday, August 4, and will remain open until October 6, 2026, according to the UK government's Chevening programme, which is funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organisations.

Applicants are advised to clearly explain their leadership experience, career goals and how they intend to use the knowledge gained to create positive change after completing their studies.

Source: Legit.ng