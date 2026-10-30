Saudi Arabia's Public Health Authority announced a ban on its citizens travelling to Kenya and suspended all visa categories for Kenyan travellers

The move came after Kenya confirmed its first Ebola case on October 6, linked to the ongoing epidemic in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Saudi Arabia had already barred travel to DRC, Uganda and South Sudan in June 2026 as part of its broader Ebola containment efforts

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to and from Kenya and halted the issuance of all visa categories to Kenyan nationals, as the Kingdom tightens its response to the ongoing Ebola outbreak in eastern Africa.

Under the new rules, Saudi citizens are barred from travelling to Kenya, and travellers from Kenya are refused entry into the Kingdom regardless of the mode of arrival.

The Kingdom's Public Health Authority, known as Weqaya, announced the measures on Friday, October 30, 2026.

As reported by KhaleedTimes, the announcemnet was made following a health assessment of the situation in Kenya.

The restrictions also apply to travellers transiting through third countries: anyone who has spent time in Kenya or another Ebola-affected country within 21 days before arriving in Saudi Arabia will be denied entry.

Kenya's Ebola situation

Kenya confirmed its first Ebola infection on October 6, after a Kenyan national who had returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo died in Nairobi.

The country is now the fourth nation to record a case connected to the epidemic in eastern Congo, which has grown to more than 8,000 cases, making it the second largest Ebola outbreak on record.

Saudi Arabia's wider Ebola response

Saudi Arabia's latest restrictions build on a series of measures the Kingdom has been rolling out since July 2019. In May 2026, authorities strengthened existing rules for travellers coming from countries dealing with Ebola outbreaks.

A month later, in June 2026, Saudi Arabia suspended travel for both its citizens and residents to the DRC, Uganda and South Sudan.

Beyond travel bans, the Kingdom also introduced additional precautions for arrivals from countries neighbouring affected areas, covering health screening at entry points, epidemiological investigations and early response protocols.

Weqaya said the health situation inside Saudi Arabia remains stable and is under close monitoring.

The authority added that it is tracking developments at both the regional and international level in coordination with relevant agencies, and will roll out further preventive steps as necessary to protect citizens, residents and visitors.

Source: Legit.ng