A federal high court in Abuja dismissed a suit filed by Bizplus Consulting Services Ltd against Chukwuemeka Tony Ubani's judicial appointment

Bizplus had petitioned the FCT Judicial Service Committee and the NJC over Ubani's conduct during an enforcement operation linked to a Benue state debt

The company alleged that Ubani disclaimed authorising an enforcement operation despite sending a written request for police assistance

A federal high court in Abuja has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to block the consideration of Chukwuemeka Tony Ubani, director of enforcement at the FCT High Court, for appointment as a judge.

Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit on Thursday after Akinlolu Kehinde, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and counsel to the defendants, told the court that Bizplus Consulting Services Ltd, the plaintiff, had filed a notice of discontinuance. Kehinde pushed for the suit to be dismissed with costs, arguing that both parties had already joined issues in the matter.

Court dismisses suit seeking to stop appointment of director as FCT High Court judge Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

The Cable reported that the case, filed under suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2174/2026, had sought to restrain the FCT Judicial Service Committee and the National Judicial Council (NJC) from screening, shortlisting, evaluating or recommending Ubani for judicial appointment until the case was fully determined.

What triggered the lawsuit

Bizplus said its action stemmed from how Ubani handled an attempt to enforce a judgement debt owed by the Benue State Government through funds held at United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.

In an affidavit filed in support of its application, the company said it held judgement creditor status in a separate case involving the Benue State Government, in which the FCT High Court issued a garnishee order absolute on December 4, 2025.

Bizplus alleged that Ubani, acting in his capacity as director of enforcement, wrote a letter on May 4, 2026, requesting police support to carry out the judgement. The enforcement operation was later suspended on September 4 after UBA objected, citing an interpretation of a Court of Appeal order directing all parties to maintain the status quo.

The company further alleged that Ubani afterwards denied authorising the enforcement operation, even though his written request for police assistance remained on record.

Company petitioned the NJC

On the basis of these allegations, Bizplus said it filed a petition with the FCT Judicial Service Committee and the NJC, arguing that the claims against Ubani should be properly investigated before his candidacy for judicial appointment advanced any further. The company then approached the Federal High Court to halt the screening process and suspend any steps already taken towards his appointment.

The dismissal of the suit means the selection process for Ubani's possible appointment as a judge can continue without any court-imposed restrictions.

Court endorses appointment of director as judge Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Court sacks NDC House of Reps candidate

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Benin City ruled on Tuesday in a pre-election suit brought by Osagie Efosa Omo against the NDC and five defendants over the Oredo Federal Constituency primary.

The presiding judge, Professor Chuka Obizor, criticised INEC over what he called frustrating tendencies in pre-election matters.

Evidence before the court showed that ward returning officers and chairmen across all 12 wards in Oredo confirmed the plaintiff's participation in the primary.

Source: Legit.ng