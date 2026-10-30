Court Gives Verdict on Suit Seeking to Block FCT High Court Director’s Appointment as Judge
- A federal high court in Abuja dismissed a suit filed by Bizplus Consulting Services Ltd against Chukwuemeka Tony Ubani's judicial appointment
- Bizplus had petitioned the FCT Judicial Service Committee and the NJC over Ubani's conduct during an enforcement operation linked to a Benue state debt
- The company alleged that Ubani disclaimed authorising an enforcement operation despite sending a written request for police assistance
PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!
A federal high court in Abuja has thrown out a lawsuit that sought to block the consideration of Chukwuemeka Tony Ubani, director of enforcement at the FCT High Court, for appointment as a judge.
Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit on Thursday after Akinlolu Kehinde, senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and counsel to the defendants, told the court that Bizplus Consulting Services Ltd, the plaintiff, had filed a notice of discontinuance. Kehinde pushed for the suit to be dismissed with costs, arguing that both parties had already joined issues in the matter.
The Cable reported that the case, filed under suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/2174/2026, had sought to restrain the FCT Judicial Service Committee and the National Judicial Council (NJC) from screening, shortlisting, evaluating or recommending Ubani for judicial appointment until the case was fully determined.
What triggered the lawsuit
Bizplus said its action stemmed from how Ubani handled an attempt to enforce a judgement debt owed by the Benue State Government through funds held at United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc.
In an affidavit filed in support of its application, the company said it held judgement creditor status in a separate case involving the Benue State Government, in which the FCT High Court issued a garnishee order absolute on December 4, 2025.
Bizplus alleged that Ubani, acting in his capacity as director of enforcement, wrote a letter on May 4, 2026, requesting police support to carry out the judgement. The enforcement operation was later suspended on September 4 after UBA objected, citing an interpretation of a Court of Appeal order directing all parties to maintain the status quo.
The company further alleged that Ubani afterwards denied authorising the enforcement operation, even though his written request for police assistance remained on record.
Company petitioned the NJC
On the basis of these allegations, Bizplus said it filed a petition with the FCT Judicial Service Committee and the NJC, arguing that the claims against Ubani should be properly investigated before his candidacy for judicial appointment advanced any further. The company then approached the Federal High Court to halt the screening process and suspend any steps already taken towards his appointment.
The dismissal of the suit means the selection process for Ubani's possible appointment as a judge can continue without any court-imposed restrictions.
Court sacks NDC House of Reps candidate
Legit.ng earlier reported that a Federal High Court in Benin City ruled on Tuesday in a pre-election suit brought by Osagie Efosa Omo against the NDC and five defendants over the Oredo Federal Constituency primary.
The presiding judge, Professor Chuka Obizor, criticised INEC over what he called frustrating tendencies in pre-election matters.
Evidence before the court showed that ward returning officers and chairmen across all 12 wards in Oredo confirmed the plaintiff's participation in the primary.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng