The Australian Government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade released requirements for citizens who can apply for an emergency passport in 2026

Emergency passports are only available to Australian citizens who are already overseas and cannot wait for a standard passport to be processed

The government warned that not all countries accept emergency passports, placing the responsibility on holders to confirm entry, exit and transit rules

The Australian Government's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has published guidance on emergency passports, outlining who qualifies, where applications can be made, and the limitations that come with the document.

According to the official passports website, only Australian citizens who are already outside Australia can apply.

Australia reveals who qualifies for an emergency passport. Photo credit: Hilary Wardhaugh, dfat

Source: Getty Images

The emergency passport exists specifically for people who face urgent travel needs and cannot wait for a standard passport to be issued through normal processing timelines.

What an Australian emergency passport looks like

The current emergency passport, known as an EY or P series document, has a dark grey cover and contains only six visa pages.

Unlike a standard Australian passport, it does not carry a passport chip, which means it is not a biometric travel document. This distinction has practical consequences for holders.

Because it lacks biometric data, the emergency passport is not accepted in every country. Some destinations exclude non-biometric and emergency passports from their visa waiver and visa-on-arrival programmes.

The government placed the responsibility for checking these requirements on the passport holder, who must confirm with each destination country whether the document will be accepted for entry, exit, and transit before travelling.

Australian emergency passport: Validity and application process

Emergency passports are valid for a maximum of one year, as set out under section 17(2) item 6 of the Passports Determination.

However, the document may be issued with a shorter validity period depending on the immediate travel need of the applicant.

Citizens who apply for an emergency passport can also submit a full-validity passport application at the same time. Both fees will apply in that case.

The full-validity passport can then be collected either upon the citizen's return to Australia or from their country of residence, with delivery arrangements confirmed at the time of application.

The government noted that mailing and collection arrangements for those overseas will vary by location. Citizens are advised to contact their nearest Australian embassy or consulate for guidance specific to their area.

Legit.ng reported that Australia published how much applicants need to pay for its 10-year passport.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had highlighted the necessary steps to get an Australian passport.

Duration to get an Australian passport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia shared how long it would take to get its passport.

This has given foreigners and applicants a clearer picture of how long their journey to an Australian passport is likely to take.

According to the Australian Department of Home Affairs, 90% of applications for citizenship by conferral, the most common route, are processed within six months of submission.

Source: Legit.ng