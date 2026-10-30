The UK government's immigration rules set out the exact conditions under which a Skilled Worker visa application will be granted or refused

Foreign workers whose Skilled Worker applications are turned down have a formal route available to challenge the decision

The UK rules specify that applicants must meet all suitability and eligibility requirements before a grant can be issued

The UK government has confirmed that foreign workers whose Skilled Worker visa applications are refused have the option to request an Administrative Review, under rules that apply in 2026.

According to the UK immigration rules for Skilled Workers, a decision maker will only approve an application when every suitability and eligibility requirement has been fully satisfied.

UK reveals options available to foreigners after Skilled Worker visa refusals. Photo credit: WPA Pool

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If any of those conditions are not met, the application will be refused.

UK Skilled Worker visa: What happens after a refusal?

Under rule SW 17.2, a refused applicant is not left without recourse. The rules direct them to Appendix AR: Administrative Review, which sets out the formal process for challenging a negative decision.

An Administrative Review is not a fresh application. It is a request for the Home Office to look again at the original decision, typically because an error was made.

This means the applicant cannot simply submit new documents or qualifications that were absent from the first application; the review focuses on whether the decision maker applied the rules correctly to the evidence already provided.

UK: Who qualifies for Skilled Worker status?

To be eligible in the first place, applicants must meet a range of criteria tied to their job offer, the skill level of the role, their salary, and English language ability, among other requirements.

The decision on whether all conditions are satisfied rests entirely with the decision maker reviewing the application.

Foreign nationals planning to work in the United Kingdom under the Skilled Worker route are advised to review the full requirements before applying, as a refusal does not automatically lead to another chance to present their case from scratch.

Legit.ng reported that the UK listed 25 jobs that qualify foreigners for Skilled Worker visas with lower salary requirements.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UK named three occupations that restrict foreign workers from bringing dependents.

UK sets English language requirement for Skilled Worker visa from 2027

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UK government had announced a new English proficiency requirement for Skilled Worker visas from 2027.

Under the updated immigration rules, applicants whose settlement date falls on or after that date must show English language ability at level B2 of the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR) in both speaking and listening.

The B2 level is classified as "upper intermediate" and requires the ability to understand complex topics, communicate fluently, and hold detailed conversations with native speakers.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng