Thailand's Long-Term Resident visa programme has crossed 12,000 approvals since its launch in September 2022

It is worth noting that the programme has attracted high-potential foreigners from some of the world's leading economies

A new integrated online platform now connects four government agencies to streamline the application process

Thailand has disclosed that its Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa programme has approved 12,010 applications over four years, drawing high-potential foreigners who have collectively contributed approximately USD 1.28 billion (THB 43 billion) to the country's economy, according to the Board of Investment (BOI).

Launched in September 2022, the programme was designed to attract skilled individuals and wealthy residents who would boost domestic spending and economic activity.

Thailand names the top three countries with the most foreigners granted 10-year residency visas. Photo credit: Lillian SUWANRUMPHA, Yevgen Romanenko

Source: Getty Images

BOI data shows that each approved recipient has generated an average economic value of over USD 107,000 (THB 3.6 million), a figure that accounts for visa fees, in-country spending, direct investment, and tax contributions from skilled professionals.

The 12,010 approvals are spread across five categories: 4,561 Wealthy Pensioners; 3,891 Dependents; 1,779 Highly-Skilled Professionals; 1,043 Work-from-Thailand Professionals; and 737 Wealthy Global Citizens. Among those in the skilled and remote-work brackets, 54% hold executive-level roles and 36% are professionals across various sectors.

Top nationalities that received Thailand's LTR visa

1. United States, with more than 2,400 approvals.

2. Japan, with more than 1,300 approvals.

3. United Kingdom, with more than 1,000 approvals.

Japanese nationals make up a notable share of the specialist category, a trend the BOI links to Japan's longstanding presence in Thailand's automotive and precision-electronics industries.

BOI Secretary General Narit Therdsteerasukdi framed the programme as central to Thailand's broader economic strategy.

"The LTR visa is a strategic pillar to attract global talent as Thailand absorbs a new wave of advanced technology investments," he said.

"Drawing top-tier executives and technical specialists from around the world is vital to strengthening our national competitiveness and securing technology transfers from international partners."

The BOI noted that the programme is particularly relevant as Thailand positions itself to attract investment in advanced-technology sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence, humanoid robotics, aviation, and biotechnology.

Legit.ng reported that Thailand had listed three countries on its visa-on-arrival list.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Thailand had unveiled a new online platform for foreigners seeking its 10-year residency visa.

Foreigners eligible for Thailand's 10-year residency visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Thailand had named four categories of foreigners qualified for its 10-year residency visa.

The Thai government stated that the programme aims to position Thailand as a regional hub for living and doing business, building on the country's existing appeal as a destination for multinational corporations and international tourists.

Authorities have set a target of bringing in one million wealthy or talented foreign residents over the next five years.

Source: Legit.ng