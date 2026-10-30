US has suspended a visa-free travel programme for Chinese visitors to the Northern Mariana Islands, citing security and immigration concerns

More than 100 visas were revoked in each of West and North Africa amid investigations into alleged birth-tourism fraud

Marco Rubio announced further visa restrictions targeting people and groups accused of helping run commercial birth-tourism schemes

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

The United States has suspended a special visa-free travel programme for Chinese nationals, months after revoking hundreds of visas linked to alleged birth-tourism fraud networks in Africa.

The latest decision, announced by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on October 27, 2026, takes effect on October 30, marking another step in President Donald Trump's administration's efforts to tighten immigration controls.

US takes action against four African countries and China amid a birth tourism boom. Credit: Novatis

Source: Getty Images

The suspension affects the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands (CNMI) Economic Vitality and Security Travel Authorisation Programme, which previously allowed eligible Chinese visitors to enter the US Pacific territory without conventional visas.

Why the US suspended the Chinese travel programme

According to a notice published in the Federal Register, the programme raised concerns about immigration enforcement, national security and possible abuse by visitors seeking to give birth on American soil.

More than 3,000 Chinese nationals reportedly entered the territory through the arrangement during the 2025 fiscal year.

US authorities also expressed concerns about visitors potentially travelling illegally to neighbouring Guam and security risks associated with sensitive military installations.

Under the new restrictions, affected Chinese travellers must generally obtain appropriate US non-immigrant visas before visiting the Northern Mariana Islands.

However, visitors already admitted under the programme can complete their authorised stays.

The decision does not amount to a blanket travel ban on Chinese citizens.

US revokes visas over African fraud

The latest development follows a June 10 announcement by the US State Department that investigations had uncovered alleged birth-tourism fraud networks operating across West and North Africa.

Authorities disclosed that more than 100 visas were revoked in each region following investigations into suspected immigration fraud.

However, the department did not publicly identify the countries involved.

Investigators reportedly uncovered schemes involving falsified documents and intermediaries accused of coaching applicants to misrepresent their travel intentions, according to a report by Business Insider Africa.

In July, the US Embassy in Nigeria warned that tourist visa applications could be rejected where officials determined that the primary purpose of travelling was to give birth in America.

US suspends Chinese visas over birth tourism fraud; four African countries meet the same fate. Credit: Novatis.

Source: Getty Images

Trump administration targets birth tourism networks

The crackdown intensified on September 23 when Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced additional visa restrictions targeting individuals and organisations accused of facilitating commercial birth tourism.

The measures cover intermediaries and network operators allegedly involved in visa fraud.

Although the African visa revocations and Chinese travel-programme suspension involve different immigration arrangements, both reflect Washington's expanding scrutiny of birth-related travel.

The developments could create additional hurdles for affected travellers, particularly those seeking entry through previously available immigration exemptions.

US begins visa approvals after court order

Legit.ng earlier reported that the United States has begun processing and approving H-1B visa petitions submitted without President Donald Trump's $100,000 fee, following court rulings that blocked the government from enforcing the requirement.

Immigration law firm Meltzer Hellrung confirmed that approvals are now coming through, although some petitions filed under the premium processing track have remained unresolved beyond the standard 15-business-day turnaround period.

Source: Legit.ng