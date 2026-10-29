Hungary's government amended its guest worker residence permit legislation through Decree no. 92/2026, which took effect on 5 June 2026

The changes mean no eligible third countries remain for new guest worker permit applications as of 6 June 2026

Existing permit holders and those who paid administrative fees before the cutoff date still have options under the previous rules

Hungary has effectively closed the door on new guest worker residence permit applications for foreign nationals after a government decree came into force in early June 2026.

Government Decree no. 92/2026, which took effect on 5 June 2026, amended the country's existing rules on guest worker residence permits. As a direct consequence, no third countries remain eligible for new applications, meaning that as of 6 June 2026, you can no longer submit a new guest worker residence permit application in Hungary.

Hungary pauses guest-worker residence permit applications. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What the decree means for foreign workers

The amendment does not affect all foreign nationals equally. Those who paid the required administrative fee through the immigration authority's official platform before 5 June 2026 will have their pending procedures handled under the rules in place at the time of payment. This means their applications will continue processing without interruption.

Foreign nationals who currently hold a valid guest worker residence permit also retain some options. Under the amended legislation, existing permit holders may still apply to extend or reissue their permit under the previous legal framework.

Importantly, this change does not affect other categories of residence permits in Hungary. The decree applies specifically to the guest worker permit category and does not change the rules governing other residency types.

Hungary: Further changes on the horizon

Hungary's government has also signalled that additional adjustments are on the way. A separate government decision, no. 1153/2026, issued on 18 May 2026, is expected to further change the rules governing the employment of third-country nationals in Hungary. The decision's details and implementation have not yet been fully outlined.

The National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing, which manages immigration procedures in Hungary, made the announcement.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada released a list of 36 countries whose citizens can apply for youth work permits.

Hungary permanent residence: Foreigners excluded

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hungary announced 13 categories of temporary residence permit holders who cannot apply for a National Residence Card.

The excluded permits cover everything from seasonal work and study to medical treatment and voluntary service. Find out which permit holders are barred from the route to permanent residence in Hungary.

Source: Legit.ng