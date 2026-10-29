Passengers whose flights are delayed or cancelled in Nigeria may qualify for a refund, compensation or assistance under NCAA regulations

They should keep their tickets, payment receipts and airline messages when requesting a refund or filing a complaint

If the airline fails to resolve the issue, passengers can complain to the NCAA through its official complaint portal

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Nigerian air travellers whose flights are delayed or cancelled may be entitled to refunds, compensation or assistance, depending on the circumstances.

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) outlines these rights in Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023.

How to Get a Refund or Compensation When Your Flight Is Delayed or Cancelled in Nigeria

Source: UGC

However, a refund is different from compensation. A refund covers the eligible cost of a ticket, while compensation is an additional payment passengers may qualify for under specific conditions.

What are your rights when a flight is delayed?

According to the NCAA, passengers on domestic flights are entitled to refreshments after a delay of two hours. When the delay exceeds three hours, they may be entitled to reimbursement of the ticket or alternative arrangements under the applicable regulations.

For international flights, airlines must provide refreshments and communication facilities for delays of two to four hours.

Delays lasting four hours or more require meals and communication facilities, while hotel accommodation and airport transfers may be required when departure is expected to be at least six hours later than previously announced.

Passengers should ask the airline for an explanation and confirm what assistance applies to their journey. The detailed provisions are available in the NCAA's passenger-protection regulations.

How much compensation can you claim?

Under the NCAA regulations, eligible passengers whose flights are cancelled may receive compensation of 25% of the ticket price for domestic flights and 30% for international flights.

For domestic flights, the compensation rule generally does not apply when passengers are notified at least 24 hours before departure. International flights have different notification and rerouting conditions.

Airlines may also be exempt from cancellation compensation when extraordinary circumstances caused the disruption and could not have been avoided despite reasonable measures.

However, being exempt from compensation does not automatically remove a passenger's right to a refund or alternative travel arrangements.

Passengers should check Sections 19.7 to 19.9 of the official regulations to determine their eligibility.

How to request a refund

Passengers who qualify should contact the airline's customer service department or ticket office and clearly state whether they want a refund or rerouting.

Provide the booking reference, ticket details and proof of payment. Ask for written confirmation of the request and keep copies of all correspondence.

The NCAA regulations prescribe reimbursement timelines depending on the payment method and circumstances.

Under the specified provisions, cash reimbursement for domestic flights is generally immediate, while reimbursement through electronic bank transfer and other specified methods is generally due within 14 days.

Passengers who booked through a travel agent or online platform should also contact the provider to establish who will process the refund.

Documents needed to file a complaint

Keep the following documents and evidence:

Flight ticket and booking confirmation.

Boarding pass, if available.

Proof of payment and booking reference.

Emails or text messages announcing the delay or cancellation.

Screenshots showing revised departure times.

Receipts for additional expenses caused by the disruption.

Copies of refund requests and the airline's responses.

Submit copies rather than original documents when filing a complaint.

How to Get a Refund or Compensation When Your Flight Is Delayed or Cancelled in Nigeria

Source: UGC

How to complain to the NCAA

If the airline fails to resolve the issue, passengers can escalate their complaint to the NCAA's Consumer Protection Department.

First, contact the airline's customer affairs unit and give it an opportunity to resolve the matter. If the response is unsatisfactory, follow these steps:

Visit the NCAA's official online complaint form or Consumer Protection Portal. Provide your flight details, contact information and a clear explanation of the problem. Attach copies of your ticket, payment records and correspondence with the airline. State the remedy you want, such as a refund, compensation or rerouting. Keep your complaint reference and follow up when necessary.

Passengers can also email cpd@ncaa.gov.ng.

Compensation is not automatic. Advance notification, qualifying alternative travel arrangements and extraordinary circumstances may affect eligibility. Failure to meet applicable check-in requirements may also affect a claim, depending on the circumstances.

NCAA exposes scale of flight delays

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported on the NCAA’s August 2026 data, which showed that nearly 60% of domestic flights were delayed.

The regulator also accused airlines of failing to meet their obligations to passengers during disruptions.

With United Nigeria Airlines recording a delay rate of more than 76%, the figures reveal the scale of the problem.

Source: Legit.ng