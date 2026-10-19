Hungary's National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing published the categories of permit holders barred from applying for permanent residence in 2026

The authority listed 13 specific permit types that disqualify foreigners from obtaining a National Residence Card in Hungary

The restrictions cover a wide range of stay purposes, from seasonal work and study to medical treatment and voluntary service

Hungary's immigration authority has set out 13 categories of temporary residence permits whose holders cannot apply for a National Residence Card, the document that grants foreigners the right to stay in the country indefinitely.

The National Directorate-General for Aliens Policing of Hungary published the guidance on its official website, clarifying which permit types do not serve as a pathway to permanent residence under Hungarian immigration rules.

Hungary excludes 13 categories of foreign nationals from its permanent residence route. Photo credit: Attila Kisbenedek

Source: Getty Images

Hungary PR: What does a National Residence Card mean?

A National Residence Card gives its holder the right to reside in Hungary on a permanent basis, without a fixed expiry on their stay.

It offers a more secure legal status than a standard temporary permit and removes the requirement to renew residence documentation regularly.

13 permit types barred from the Hungarian permanent residence route

According to the authority, foreigners holding any of the following permits are not eligible to apply for the card:

1. Residence permit for the purpose of guest self-employment.

2. Residence permit for the purpose of seasonal employment.

3. Residence permit for employment for the purpose of investment.

4. Residence permit for the purpose of employment.

5. Residence permit for guest workers.

6. Residence permit for the purpose of study, including seeking a job and starting a business.

7. Residence permit for the purpose of training.

8. Interim residence permit.

9. Residence permit for the purpose of medical treatment.

10. White Card.

11. Residence permit for the purpose of posted work.

12. Residence permit for the purpose of traineeship.

13. Residence permit for the purpose of voluntary service.

The authority's position is that these permit categories are designed for temporary or specific-purpose stays and do not reflect the kind of settled residence that qualifies a foreigner for permanent status in Hungary.

Foreigners who hold other permit types not on this list may still be able to meet the conditions required to apply for a National Residence Card, subject to the broader requirements under Hungarian immigration law.

Legit.ng reported that Hungary had released six categories of foreigners eligible for permanent residence in the country.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Hungary had listed three countries whose citizens are eligible for its employment residence permit.

Hungary approves student's visa for master's programme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hungary had approved a student's visa for her master's programme.

The student's social media post, which showed a stamped and approved visa document, was accompanied by a short but celebratory caption announcing the milestone.

The approval quickly drew the attention of followers, many of whom were curious about the process and eager to share in the excitement.

Source: Legit.ng