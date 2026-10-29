Qatar's government announced that nationals of four countries can obtain an immediate tourist visa to enter the country

The immediate tourist visa costs 100 QAR, and eligible travellers can access the service through Qatar's official consular platform

Citizens of Turkey, Poland, Hungary and Cyprus are the four nationalities covered under Qatar's immediate tourist visa service

Qatar has announced that nationals of four countries are eligible to obtain an immediate tourist visa to enter the country, according to guidance published by the Qatari government.

The service, listed on Qatar's official consular services page, applies specifically to citizens of these nations and allows them to secure a tourist visa without the usual waiting period associated with standard visa processing.

Qatar has published four countries eligible for its immediate tourist visa. Photo credit: Grebeshkovmaxim, Mandel Ngan

Source: Getty Images

Countries eligible for Qatar's immediate tourist visa

The four nationalities that can benefit from this service are:

1. Turkey.

2. Poland.

3. Hungary.

4. Cyprus.

Qatar's immediate tourist visa fee and how it works

The immediate tourist visa costs 100 Qatari Riyals (approximately ₦46,000), making it a relatively accessible entry option for qualifying travellers.

Qatar described the service as one that enables nationals of the listed countries to obtain a tourist visa on the spot in order to enter the State of Qatar, removing the need for advance applications or lengthy approval timelines.

This announcement adds to Qatar's broader efforts to ease travel access for select nationalities as the Gulf state continues to position itself as a major international tourism destination.

Legit.ng reported that Qatar had released the conditions applicants must meet for its multiple-entry visas.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Qatar listed the conditions for foreigners to get a visa with an ETA.

Countries eligible for Qatar 30-day joint tourist visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar listed six countries eligible for its joint tourist visa for 30 days.

According to an official government visa information source, the visa is described as being "granted instantly," making it a swift option for eligible travellers planning short-term visits.

The visa covers an initial stay of 30 days and can be extended once for a further 30 days, giving eligible travellers a maximum possible visit of two months under a single application.

Source: Legit.ng