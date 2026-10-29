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Canada Releases List of 36 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Youth Work Permits
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Canada Releases List of 36 Countries Whose Citizens Can Apply for Youth Work Permits

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • Canada's International Experience Canada programme has published a full list of countries whose young citizens qualify for youth work permits
  • The 36 countries on the list have signed youth mobility agreements with Canada, making their nationals eligible to apply
  • The number of times a citizen can participate varies by country, with some permitted to apply only once and others allowed twice

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Canada has published the full list of countries whose citizens can apply for youth work permits through its International Experience Canada (IEC) programme, confirming that 36 nations currently hold active youth mobility agreements with the country.

The IEC programme allows young people from eligible countries to live and work in Canada temporarily. To qualify, an applicant's country or territory of citizenship must have a youth mobility agreement (YMA) in place with the Canadian government.

Canada mentions the countries on youth work permit list
Canada lists 36 countries on the youth work permit list. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: UGC

Countries eligible for Canada's IEC programme

According to the official eligibility page, the following countries and territories are currently recognised under the programme:

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  1. Andorra
  2. Australia
  3. Austria
  4. Belgium
  5. Chile
  6. Costa Rica
  7. Croatia
  8. Czech Republic
  9. Denmark
  10. Estonia
  11. Finland
  12. France
  13. Germany
  14. Greece
  15. Hong Kong SAR
  16. Iceland
  17. Ireland
  18. Italy
  19. Japan
  20. South Korea
  21. Latvia
  22. Lithuania
  23. Luxembourg
  24. Netherlands
  25. New Zealand
  26. Norway
  27. Poland
  28. Portugal
  29. San Marino
  30. Slovakia
  31. Slovenia
  32. Spain
  33. Sweden
  34. Switzerland
  35. Taiwan
  36. United Kingdom

Notably, no African country appears on the list, meaning citizens from nations such as Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa are not currently eligible to participate in the programme.

Canada: Participation limits vary by country

Canada has clarified that how many times a person can participate in the IEC programme depends on their country of citizenship. Some countries allow their nationals to apply only once, while others allow participation twice, though in different programme categories. Prospective applicants are advised to review the specific eligibility conditions that apply to their own country before submitting an application.

The publication of the list has drawn attention from young people worldwide, particularly those in countries not included, who remain ineligible for this route to working in Canada.

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Saudi Arabia sets age limit for tourist eVisa, lists 68 eligible countries

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced two countries whose citizens can use an alternative to visitor visas.

UAE: African countries on 14-day entry visas

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the EAE expanded its entry visa programme, including the new eligibility for Kenyan and South African nationals and the conditions applicants must meet.

The visas allow eligible travellers to stay for 14 or 60 days, but they must also hold a valid residence permit from an approved country. Applicants who overstay face a daily fine.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

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