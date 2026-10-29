Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola faced online backlash after untagging herself from a fan post about her appearance in Funke Akindele's Jenifa's Diary

Ogunmola defended her decision, saying she acted to prevent 'unnecessary drama and issues' on her page

Hours after the controversy escalated on X, Legit.ng confirmed her account no longer exists on the platform

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola has taken a drastic step following intense online criticism over her decision to untag herself from a fan post connected to Funke Akindele's popular series, Jenifa's Diary.

Legit.ng reported that the drama began on October 28, when a fan shared a clip from the series and tagged Ogunmola's X account, appearing surprised to spot her in the show.

Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola’s X account becomes inaccessible following online backlash over Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary. Photo: bolajiogunmola/funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Rather than engage warmly, Bolaji Ogunmola quietly removed her tag from the post, a move that set off a wave of speculation online.

When users began questioning her behaviour, the actress explained she acted to stop people from creating "unnecessary drama and issues," asking them to drop the matter.

She stood firm under further pressure, insisting she had every right to manage her own social media page as she saw fit and had no interest in being linked to the post.

Her response, however, did not put out the fire. Screenshots of the exchange circulated widely, with many commenters drawing a connection between the untag and her well-documented professional closeness to actress Toyin Abraham, whose work she has publicly supported.

A number of users interpreted the move as a deliberate signal of loyalty within Nollywood circles, while others noted the irony that Bolaji Ogunmola's reaction drew significantly more attention to the clip than the original fan post ever would have.

Bolaji Ogunmola's X account goes dark

By the early hours of October 29, 2026, things had taken a further turn.

A check carried out by Legit.ng at 7:28am confirmed that searching for her X profile at the handle @OgunmolaBolaji returned the message: "This account doesn't exist."

Whether the actress deleted the account or temporarily deactivated it remained unclear, but the timing, coming directly after the backlash intensified, was difficult to overlook.

Bolaji Ogunmola's X account returns an account-does-not-exist message after backlash over her reaction to Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary post

Source: Original

Bolaji Ogunmola explains her relationship privacy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Bolaji Ogunmola explained why she prefers to keep details of her romantic life away from the public during an appearance on the Marayo Show.

She said her partner did not choose the celebrity lifestyle and that exposing him to public scrutiny would be unfair.

Bolaji added that she would rather tell people she was happy and blessed than reveal private details about her relationship.

Source: Legit.ng