Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile has disclosed that she once tried to relocate permanently abroad because she did not want to return to Nigeria

The singer said her relocation plans failed, while the CEO of Eezee Conceptz continued encouraging her from Nigeria

Chidinma explained that her decision to switch to gospel music was driven by her desire to build a relationship with God

Nigerian singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about a difficult period in her life when she attempted to leave Nigeria permanently before embracing gospel music.

The singer shared the experience while speaking at a recent event organised by Eezee Conceptz, explaining that she travelled abroad and began processing documents to avoid returning to Nigeria.

Chidinma Ekile shares the reason she left Nigeria. Photo: @chidinmaekile/IG.

Source: UGC

However, her plans did not work out as expected, and she credited the encouragement of Eezee Conceptz’s chief executive officer with helping her find the strength to return home.

How Chidinma tried to leave Nigeria

Recounting the experience, Chidinma said she had been determined to remain abroad and had begun working towards securing permanent residency.

“I travelled. I ran away from Nigeria. I was processing my papers not to come back to Nigeria, but for some reason, it didn’t work,” she said.

The singer explained that while she was abroad, the CEO of Eezee Conceptz was the only person from Nigeria who consistently called to check on her and encourage her.

According to Chidinma, the calls helped her regain the strength to return to the country.

What happened after her return marked a turning point in her musical journey.

Why Chidinma embraced gospel music

Chidinma said that after returning to Nigeria, she approached the Eezee Conceptz boss and asked for a gospel music contract because she wanted to dedicate more time to God.

She recalled that the contract was so favourable to her that even her lawyer considered it unusually generous.

The singer also clarified that her transition into gospel music was not initially driven by a desire to become a gospel artist.

Watch the X video of Chidinma speaking here:

Chidinma Ekile says her relocation plan failed. Photos: @chidinmaekile/IG.

Source: Instagram

Chidinma Ekile shares marriage plan

Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer Chidinma Ekile, in a 2024 interview, opened up about her past and marriage plan.

The singer said that she was not under pressure to settle down.

Though she shied away from revealing if she has found Mr right, she noted that when the time comes, she was going to walk down the aisle.

Source: Legit.ng