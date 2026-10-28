Oman announced visa exemptions covering nationals from more than 100 countries and regions for stays of up to 14 days

The exemption list is split into two groups, with eight African countries making the cut across both categories

Only one West African nation appears anywhere on Oman's visa-free list, putting it in rare company on the continent

Oman has announced a sweeping visa exemption policy covering nationals from over 100 countries and regions, allowing them to enter the Gulf state for stays of up to 14 days without needing a visa in advance.

The Omani Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined the policy as part of national efforts to ease travel and promote tourism, dividing eligible countries into two groups based on their exemption terms.

Oman gives a visa exemption of 14 days to a West African country. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Africa's place on the Oman visa-free list

Of the entire African continent, only eight countries made the list. Six appear in the first group alongside major global travel markets: Mauritius, Seychelles, and South Africa, while Algeria, Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia fall into the second group.

The first group covers countries whose nationals can enter Oman visa-free for up to 14 days. The second group offers the same duration but falls under a separate category in the policy framework.

For West Africa specifically, the list is remarkably short. Mauritania is the only West African nation on Oman's visa exemption list, placing it among a small number of African countries whose citizens can travel to Oman without arranging a visa beforehand.

What the policy means for African travellers

The broader picture for African travellers heading to Oman remains limited. Countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Côte d'Ivoire, and Kenya do not appear on either list, meaning citizens from those nations must still follow traditional visa application processes before travelling to the Gulf state.

Mauritania's inclusion makes it the only representative from an entire sub-region home to hundreds of millions of people, a distinction likely to draw attention from West Africans interested in visiting Oman for tourism, business, or transit.

The full list spans continents and includes nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Japan, Brazil, and several European states in the first group, while the second group includes India, Mexico, Vietnam, and Jordan.

See the full Oman entry visa exemption list on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that the US released a list of 12 West African countries whose citizens must return home for two years.

Hong Kong: Countries eligible for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Hong Kong announced a list of countries and territories whose citizens can visit for up to 90 days without a visa, including several African nations.

The list includes more than 90 countries and territories worldwide.

Source: Legit.ng