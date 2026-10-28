Australia permanent residence ballot: Conditions for foreigners to register

Australia's Pacific Engagement Visa offers permanent residence to nationals from 12 Pacific countries and Timor-Leste through a ballot system

Applicants must meet 4 conditions just to register for the ballot, with additional requirements to follow if selected

Up to 3,000 visas are available each year, covering primary applicants as well as their partners and dependent children

Australia has opened a pathway to permanent residence for nationals from 12 Pacific countries and Timor-Leste through a ballot-based system under the Pacific Engagement Visa (subclass 192), with up to 3,000 slots available each year.

The visa is designed to strengthen ties between Australia and its Pacific neighbours, and allocations are determined by a combination of factors including each country's population size, the size of its diaspora already living in Australia, existing migration channels, anticipated demand, and the positions of participating governments.

Read conditions for foreigners seeking Australia permanent residence ballot. Photo: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who can register for Australian visa ballot?

Before anyone can be considered for the visa, they must first enter the ballot. Four conditions apply at the registration stage:

1. The applicant must be aged between 18 and 45.

2. They must hold a valid passport from one of the participating countries.

3. They must have been born in an eligible country or have at least one parent who was.

4. Pay a registration fee of $25.

The participating countries are the Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Timor-Leste, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

How the Australian Immigration PEV ballot system works

Being drawn in the ballot does not automatically secure a visa. Once selected, either the primary applicant or their spouse or partner must obtain a formal, ongoing job offer in Australia. Beyond employment, applicants are also required to satisfy character, health, and basic English language requirements before the visa can be granted.

Partners and legally dependent children may be included in the application, meaning families can potentially secure permanent residence together through a single successful ballot entry.

The 3,000 annual visa cap covers all members of each application, including accompanying partners and children, rather than representing 3,000 individual primary applicants alone.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng