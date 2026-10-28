Bahrain's Ministry of Labour received new powers to contest or refuse registration of collective employment contracts

The Ministry must notify all parties of its reasons for rejection within 30 days of receiving a submitted contract

If the Ministry fails to act within the set deadline, the contract is automatically deemed approved under the new rules

Bahrain's Ministry of Labour has been granted the authority to challenge or decline to register collective employment contracts, under rules that set a firm 30-day window for the government to act after a contract is submitted.

Under the provision, the Ministry must inform all parties involved of the specific reasons for any rejection within that 30-day period.

Bahrain’s Ministry of Labour reviews collective employment contracts and can challenge registration within a 30-day approval period. Photo credit: Anadolu/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The requirement to communicate grounds for refusal is intended to give employers and workers' representatives clear notice of any objections raised by the government.

What happens after the 30-day window

If the Ministry does not register the contract or formally contest it before the deadline expires, the silence is treated as approval. Once deemed approved through inaction, the Ministry is then required to register the contract and publish a summary of its contents in the Official Gazette within 15 days of the 30-day period ending.

The two-stage timeline creates a structured process: the initial review period of 30 days, followed by an additional 15-day window for publication once that first deadline has passed without action.

The rules place a clear obligation on the Ministry to act promptly. By building automatic approval into the framework, the provision limits the government's ability to delay or stall the registration of collective labour agreements indefinitely.

Collective employment contracts govern the terms and conditions agreed between employers and groups of workers, typically through trade unions or employee representatives.

Their registration and publication in the Official Gazette gives them official legal standing and makes them accessible to the public.

68 countries that qualify for visas on arrival

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bahrain has published an official list of countries whose citizens are eligible for a visa on arrival (VoA), covering 68 nations across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania. The list, maintained by Bahrain's immigration authority, outlines which passport holders can enter the country without a visa in advance. At least one country on the list, India, comes with conditions attached.

Source: Legit.ng