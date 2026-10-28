Oluwabukola Adeleke graduated from the University of Ilorin with a First Class Honours degree in Agriculture in October 2025

The agriculture graduate was an MTN Foundation Scholar throughout her undergraduate journey at the University of Ilorin

A year after her graduation from the University of Ilorin, she took to LinkedIn to reflect on what the experience meant to her

Oluwabukola Adeleke, a graduate of the University of Ilorin, marked one year since completing her undergraduate studies with a heartfelt reflection on what the journey cost her and what it gave back.

On 23 October 2025, Adeleke closed her undergraduate chapter at the University of Ilorin, walking away with a Bachelor of Agriculture degree and First Class Honours.

UNILORIN agriculture graduate who won MTN scholarship bags first class. LinkedIn/ Oluwabukola Adeleke

Source: UGC

A year later, she returned to LinkedIn to celebrate what she called her "gradiversary," sharing the story behind the result.

From Unilorin student to first-class graduate

Writing in October 2026, Adeleke admitted that if someone had described this outcome to her on her very first day at the university, she would have struggled to believe it. She described the experience as one that gave her far more than an academic result to celebrate, calling it a story she would always be proud to tell.

A significant part of that story, she said, was her time as an MTN Foundation Scholar. Adeleke credited the scholarship as a meaningful element of her undergraduate years and expressed gratitude to the MTN Nigeria Foundation for the role it played in her journey.

She reflected that some opportunities carry a weight that outlasts the practical support they provide, becoming part of how a person remembers a defining chapter of their life.

UNILORIN first-class graduate reflects on experience

Rather than dwell only on the academic achievement, Adeleke used the anniversary post to acknowledge the full range of what her university years taught her, citing the lessons, the experiences, and the opportunities that shaped the journey alongside the grades.

She was clear that while her university days are behind her, she does not see her growth as finished. Closing her post, she described herself as still grateful for how that chapter ended and genuinely excited about what lies ahead.

Her LinkedIn post drew warm responses from those who had followed her journey.

Moses Oluseye Olasupo said:

"Massive Congratulations. Unto greater heights!"

Omobolanle Blessing Kalenikanse said:

"Congratulations on this milestone, Scholar! Keep winning, Oluwabukola Adeleke."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng