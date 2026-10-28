The Trade Union Congress rejected the Federal Government's six-month N70,000 transportation allowance for workers, calling it a temporary and inadequate measure

TUC sent a demand letter to the Federal Government on October 8, 2026, calling for an immediate salary increase and citing states that already pay above N100,000 minimum wage

The union also accused the Federal Government of failing to implement a JOHESU agreement signed months earlier, warning it would pursue every lawful measure to force compliance

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) has rejected the Federal Government's approved six-month N70,000 transportation allowance for workers.

The TUC insisted that what Nigerian workers need is a permanent salary increase rather than what it described as a "haphazard" temporary measure.

TUC calls instead for a permanent salary increase for workers. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT/@NLCHeadquarters

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that President Bola Tinubu described the transport allowance as an intervention for workers at all levels beginning November 2026.

The TUC said it had already written to the Federal Government through the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, laying out its position clearly.

As reported by Channels Television, the decision was made after rising from its National Administrative Council meeting on October 28, 2026 in Abuja.

TUC pushes for immediate pay rise

"Federal Government should review [and] increase salaries of workers," the union said in its statement.

The union added that no law prevented the government from raising wages without waiting for minimum wage negotiations to conclude.

The TUC argued that the Federal Government could raise the salary of its lowest-paid worker from N70,000 to as much as N300,000, pointing to states that have already raised their minimum wages above N100,000 as evidence that it is achievable.

The union said it had met with government officials, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, but firmly rejected the wage award proposal raised during those talks.

It recalled that a similar wage award agreed in October 2023 was never fully implemented, with some workers still owed one or two months of that award while others never received it at all.

"How can workers be expected to trust fresh promises when previous obligations remain outstanding?" the TUC asked.

The union noted that over 80% of states and the informal sector never implemented any form of the 2023 wage award.

JOHESU agreement still unimplemented

The TUC also raised the unresolved Joint Health Sector Unions (JOHESU) matter, saying TUC President Comrade Engr. Festus Osifo had led negotiations that produced a signed agreement between the Federal Government and health workers.

That agreement, reached at the office of the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi, and attended by Health Minister Prof. Ali Pate and then Finance Minister Mr. Wale Edu, led JOHESU to suspend its industrial action in good faith.

Seven months later, the TUC said the agreed CONHESS salary adjustment remains unimplemented. It demanded that the Federal Government publish a clear implementation timetable and provide the necessary budgetary provisions to honour the deal.

"Health workers must not be expected to continue delivering essential services while commitments made to them remain unfulfilled," the TUC said.

The union added that it awaits the outcome of a scheduled meeting with the government before deciding its next course of action.

TUC demands a timetable for the overdue JOHESU salary adjustment. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

N70,000 transport allowance: 10 things FG workers should know

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government approved a N70,000 monthly transport allowance for public servants across all levels, separate from the national minimum wage.

Payment is set to begin in November 2026 and run for six months, meaning eligible workers could receive up to N420,000 in total.

The agreement also covers outstanding peculiar allowance arrears and 19 months of unpaid health worker allowances, though key payment details remain unclear.

Source: Legit.ng