Aminat Moody graduated with First Class Honours in Sociology from the University of Ilorin in 2026, becoming the best graduating student in her set

She made history as the first student to achieve a first class in the department after a five-year programme, only the fourth in the department's entire history

Moody opened up about the uncertainty she faced when her CGPA fluctuated during her undergraduate years, making the achievement even more significant

Aminat Moody, a sociology graduate from the University of Ilorin, Nigeria, has made academic history after completing her undergraduate degree with First Class Honours in October 2026, becoming only the fourth student in her department to ever achieve the distinction.

Writing on LinkedIn to share the milestone, Moody revealed that the achievement carried special significance beyond the grade itself.

A UNILORIN student emerges only first-class graduate in department. Photo: LinkedIn/ Aminat Moody

Source: UGC

Not only did she finish as the best graduating student in the 2026 sociology set, but she also became the first person in the department to earn a first-class degree in five years.

UNILORIN first-class sociology graduate shares struggles

Moody was candid about the difficulties she encountered along the way. She admitted that her cumulative grade point average shifted at various points during her studies, leaving her uncertain about whether she would reach the standard she had set for herself from the very beginning of her undergraduate journey.

She wrote in her LinkedIn post:

"When I began my undergraduate studies, graduating with First Class Honours was a goal I held close to my heart. Along the way, my CGPA fluctuated, and there were moments when the outcome was uncertain."

Despite those anxious periods, she kept working and trusted the process, ultimately graduating with the result she had long hoped for.

Her university years were not limited to academics alone. Moody served as a class representative, took part in leadership and student activities, tutored fellow students, and developed her writing skills throughout her time on campus. She described these experiences as instrumental in shaping her communication, organisational, and interpersonal abilities.

UNILORIN first-class sociology graduate shares goals

Looking ahead, Moody said her academic interests lie specifically in medical sociology, public health, health inequalities, and the social dimensions of healthcare. She expressed a desire to contribute to research that examines how society shapes health outcomes and healthcare experiences.

She is currently seeking postgraduate scholarship opportunities, research positions, and academic mentorship in medical sociology and related fields, and has called on researchers, public health professionals, and institutions working in those areas to connect with her.

Reactions to her announcement poured in on LinkedIn, with colleagues and well-wishers celebrating the achievement.

Francisca Ezealor said:

"Congratulations to you, Queen Aminat Moody."

Olusegun Francis added:

"Congratulations our BGS 🎉🎊. This is the starting point."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng