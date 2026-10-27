Mr Eazi revealed in a radio interview that Chelsea Football Club contacted him for a professional contract before his academy teammate John Obi Mikel

The Banku music pioneer explained the personal reasoning behind his decision to turn the Premier League club down

Fans have flooded social media with warm reactions after the singer's story about his relationship with Mikel went viral

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has made a surprising revelation about a football offer he once received from one of England's biggest clubs, and it has the internet talking.

Speaking during an interview on The Beat 99.9 FM, which circulated online on Monday, October 26, the Banku music pioneer disclosed that Chelsea Football Club offered him a professional contract before they signed his former academy teammate and close friend, John Obi Mikel. At the time, both players were training at the same academy in Nigeria.

Mr Eazi claims he turned down Chelsea Football Club for music. Credit: mreazi/chelseafc

Source: Instagram

"Chelsea Football Club approached me to sign before Mikel Obi when we were at the same academy, but I turned them down because I knew I could do music, while my friend Mikel only wanted to play football. So I allowed him to shine," Mr Eazi said.

Mr Eazi's decision to step aside

The singer, born Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade in 1991, framed the decision as one rooted in self-knowledge rather than a lack of ability. He was clear-eyed, he said, about where his true passion lay, and equally aware that football was Mikel's only path.

It proved to be a significant fork in the road for both men. Mikel went on to spend 11 years at Chelsea, winning the Premier League title, the UEFA Champions League, and several other major trophies, cementing his place as one of Nigeria's most decorated footballers. Mr Eazi, meanwhile, carved out an equally impressive legacy in music, pioneering the Banku sound, founding the emPawa Africa initiative to support emerging African artists, and building a reputation as a serious entrepreneur and investor.

Mr Eazi claims Chelsea approached him before signing Nigerian football star Mikel Obi. Credit: mreazi

Source: Instagram

The video of Mr Eazi recounting an offer from Chelsea is below:

Watch Mr Eazi's interview here:

React to Mr Eazi's story

The revelation resonated deeply online, with many social media users praising the singer's humility and the warmth of his friendship with Mikel.

@Thefairguy01 wrote:

"No wonder he has invested a lot in football and helped youngsters across the continent."

@Ov_Philip said:

"Mr Eazi is a real brother not just a friend."

@Ayomiposiib commented:

"Mr Eazi is a great man. He doesn't like competition."

@beri_grizou added:

"This guy is such a great guy can't lie mehn."

Neither Chelsea nor Mikel had publicly responded to the claim as of Tuesday morning.

Mr Eazi explains why Temi Otedola has nine doctors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi hired nine doctors across different countries to monitor his wife Temi Otedola's pregnancy.

The Afrobeats singer explained that their busy lifestyle and constant international travels made it hard to predict their exact location for the birth.

Having multiple doctors on standby ensured continuous medical monitoring and proper care for the couple, no matter which continent they visited.

Source: Legit.ng